Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Industry Overview

The global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for bioanalytical testing services has significantly increased over the past few years, thereby positively impacting the growth of the market.

This is primarily due to the growing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry, leading to notable investments in the space. Also, the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has resulted in the expansion of manufacturing and R&D capabilities of key stakeholders leading to increased demand for bioanalytical testing services. The use of advanced technologies in vaccine and cell gene therapy development has led to significant growth of this space.

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global large molecule bioanalytical technologies market on the basis of product & service, technology, application, and region:

Based on the Product & Service Insights, the market is segmented into Product and Service.

The product segment dominated the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.0% in 2020.

The services segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. The primary factor that can be attributed to segment growth is that drug manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with companies that are offering analytical testing services.

Based on the Technologies Insights, the market is segmented into Electrophoresis, Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Western Blot, ddPCR, qPCR, RT-PCR, ELISA, Flow Cytometry, Spectrometer, Analytical Ultracentrifugation, Light scattering (MALS, DLS) & static light scattering, DNA Sequencing and Other Technologies.

The mass spectrometry segment dominated the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies and held the largest revenue share of 19.0% in 2020. The increasing penetration of products and services coupled with the introduction of advanced tools and instruments has majorly impacted the revenue generation in this segment.

The demand for chromatography tools is continuously growing within the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing usage of advanced therapies coupled with the large-scale integration of liquid chromatography in downstream processing is set to supplement the market growth in the near future.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Biologics, Cell & Nucleic Acid Therapy, Viral Vector, Gene Therapy and Nanoparticles & Polymers.

The biologics segment dominated the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.0% in 2020. The major class of modern therapeutics is represented by the biologics segment, and its share is constantly increasing as compared to small molecule drugs.

segment dominated the market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.0% in 2020. The major class of modern therapeutics is represented by the biologics segment, and its share is constantly increasing as compared to small molecule drugs. The vaccine segment has witnessed rapid growth. Extensive efforts for research and development of a safe and effective vaccine have led to the rapid increase in demand for vaccine stability testing. However, there is a continuous demand for analytical testing services for vaccine quality assurance as several vaccines for other life-threatening diseases have been developed or were in the development phase.

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies Profile

The market for large molecule bioanalytical technologies has witnessed tremendous growth in the past few years. The increasing number of entities in the cell and gene therapy and biologics arena is anticipated to increase the demand for bioanalytical testing, in turn intensifying the market competition.

Some prominent players in the global Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies market include

Intertek Group plc.

Solvias AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

Wyatt Technology Corporation

Precision NanoSystems

Verder

Halo Labs

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Avomeen

Merck KGaA

Cergentis B.V.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SCIEX

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter