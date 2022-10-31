Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (R-PET) Market To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 8% By The End Of 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-29 — As per the insights by Fact.MR, the global recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8%, totaling US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031. Consumer preference for sustainable and recyclable products is underpinning sales growth in the R-PET market. Therefore, the packaging industry has emerged as a lucrative sector within the R-PET market. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers are adopting the bottle-to-bottle recycling approach, which, in turn, is boosting demand for PET bottles in the food and beverages industry. As per Fact.MR, the increasing application of P-PET for food and beverage packaging along with applications of recycled PET for surface protection films are projected to create incremental opportunity of US$ 532.5 Mn over the forecast period.

Among various sources, post-consumer PET is widely used for recycling purposes owing to the ease of material availability. According to the study, post-consumer PET accounts for nearly 95% of the global market share. Regionally, East Asia and Europe are projected to offer impressive growth opportunities for R-PET suppliers owing to rising consumer inclination for sustainable products and packaging. Also, as per Fact.MR, consumption of R-PET in East Asia is estimated to total 590 KT through 2031. Meanwhile, growth prospects are likely to remain positive in China on account of the surging demand for packaged food in the country.

More Valuable Insights on R-PET Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global R-PET market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on R-PET market with detailed segmentation:

By Source Post-Consumer PET Post-Industrial PET

By Color Clear R-PET Colored R-PET

By Product Type R-PET Flakes R-PET Resins R-PET Fibers

By End Use Packaging Food & Beverages Pharma Products Personal Care Products Others Non-packaging Sportswear Shoes Home Textiles Industrial Textiles Strapping Others



Competitive Landscape

R-PET manufacturers are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies to gain a strong foothold in the market. For instance, in 2021, Evergreen Plastic Inc, a plastic recycling company announced to expand R-PET production at its plant in Clyde, Ohio that is projected to double its food-grade P-PET processing capacity from over 40 million pounds annually to 80 million pounds annually. In 2021, ALPLA Group, an Austria-based plastic packaging manufacturer and recycling firm announced the acquisition of Durban, a South Africa-based Verigreen Packaging.

Some of the leading players operating in the R-PET market profiled by Fact.MR are:

AL Mehtab Industries

ALPLA

Bantam Materials

Carbonlite Industries LLC

Clean Tech U.K. Ltd

Clear Path Recycling LLC

DuFor

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Indorama Ventures

Libolon

Marglen Industries

Peninsula Plastics Recyling

Phoenix Technologies

PLACON Corporation

PolyQuest

Portage Plastics

UltrePET

UMA SCHREIBGERÄTE ULLMANN GMBH

Unifi

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

