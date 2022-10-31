Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Share and Forecast by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-31 — /EPR Network/ —The global hadoop big data analytics market is expected to grow from USD 13.0 billion in 2020 to USD 28.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. Hadoop is an open-source software framework for storing and processing data on commodity hardware clusters. It has a lot of storage for any data, a lot of processing power, and it can handle almost unlimited concurrent processes or jobs.

Various factors such as the increased use of digitalization in enterprises increased investments in analytics, and increased adoption of smart payment technologies are driving the Hadoop big data analytics adoption. Furthermore, the increasing demand for Hadoop from end-user applications and the growing use of social media applications for client engagement will propel the market forward. Moreover, industry major players’ increasing developments and other strategic alliances will generate a lucrative demand for this market. For example, Dell Inc. launched ready AI solutions on August 8, 2018, including Hadoop machine learning and Nvidia deep learning. This solution has been launched in Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, China, and Japan. However, legal concerns and data privacy issues will be a major restraint on the worldwide Hadoop big data analytics market’s growth during the projected period.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing Popularity of digitalization technology

Digital banking is growing tremendously in various industries that have effectively generated real consumer value in the midst of the COVID-19’s record-breaking economic downturn. Companies already see revenue due to the increased use of digital payments to reinvent city transit payment systems, thanks to the surge in innovative technology. Payment platforms like Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, and American Express have been serial investors in payment businesses in recent years. Also, various government organizations and agencies are developing the required infrastructure and regulatory framework to enable more convenient and safer digital money transfer. The growing digitalization technology across various verticles enhances the demand for the Hadoop data analytics market.

Restraints: Data Security & Privacy Concern

Whether intentionally or not, data misuse can have major legal ramifications for both businesses and their customers. To ensure that no data usage breaches government legislation, companies should clarify terms pertaining to data usage, procedure, and retention in their project contracts. When organizations collect profile data, the potential of identity theft increases, especially if the data is not kept secure, hackers, viruses, and disc damage, among other things, can compromise this information. If businesses build strategies on this false data, it might cause major problems for all users. As a result, before using data acquired from various applications, organizations should thoroughly evaluate all legal and privacy risks restraining market growth.

Opportunities: The growing trend toward visualization-based data discovery tools

Today’s market’s trending business intelligence and analytics topic is visualization and exploratory data analysis for business users. Visualization-based data discovery tools support self-service business intelligence (BI), allowing a wide range of people to quickly and combine data from various sources, including clickstreams, log files, social media, videos, and more. Any company that wants to get more value from Big Data should investigate the growing trend toward visualization-based data discovery tools. The potential corporate benefits are substantial, and data governance standards can aid in the transition’s safety. Further, the growing usage of mobile devices increases the adoption of visualization-based data discovery solutions. Hence, creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the Hadoop big data analytics market in the forthcoming years.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the Hadoop big data analytics market-based deployment mode, organization size, component, business function, and vertical at the regional and global levels.

By Deployment Mode (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Component (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Solution

Services

By Business Function (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Marketing and Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

By Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The solution segment of the Hadoop big data analytics market is projected to account for the largest share by component

The Hadoop big data analytics market has been segmented into solutions and services based on the component. The solution segment accounted for the largest share in the global Hadoop big data analytics market in 2020. Businesses utilize Hadoop’s big data analytics software to manage, scale and distribute consumer and enterprise data. This also aids in the collection of metrics from specific machine data clusters and the generation of reports. The growing demand for Hadoop-based solutions that are exceptionally scalable and cost-effective in managing large data sets in distributed computing environments.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Hadoop big data analytics market

Based on the regions, the global Hadoop Big Data Analytics market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Four main countries, namely, China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, are analyzed in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific holds the second position in the global Hadoop big data analytics market. China accounted for a significant share of this market in 2020, and India is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

China holds a significant share of the Hadoop big data analytics market in terms of utilization and development. However, developing countries such as India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and others have been recognized as important markets, owing to rapid technological growth. The significance of IoT in connecting devices for establishing a connection between other devices has positively influenced market growth.

Key Market Players

The Hadoop big data analytics market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Microsoft, AWS, Cloudera, HPE, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Google, SAS Institute, Salesforce, and others. These players have been adopting various winning strategies to gain higher shares or retain leading positions in the market.