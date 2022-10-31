Purpose-Built Application Market Revenue Growth Defined by Heightened Product Innovation : Fact.MR

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global purpose-built application market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 169 Bn in 2021, and surge at an impressive CAGR of 21.3% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Purpose-built application development services have witnessed high demand largely due to the growing need for more business-specific applications, which registered an annual growth of 18% during the historical period of 2016 – 2020.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anticipates significant potential in the purpose-built application market, owing to the popularity among all sizes of companies that are mostly looking to scale up their business operations through digital channels. Cloud-based services are likely to see US$ 787 Bn in sales with a market share of more than 67% by 2031.

Purpose-built application developers provide several desktop, web, and mobile applications, wherein, mobile applications accounted for nearly 1/3 market share in SaaS-based, while the remaining 2/3 was captured by desktop applications in 2020. Deployment of purpose-built applications is creating new streams of revenue for companies with increased efficiency. By developing new purpose-built applications as well as improving existing ones, companies are leveraging customized solutions to transform their business prospects.

Segments Covered in Purpose-Built App Industry Research

By Solution SaaS-based Applications Mobile Applications Desktop Applications Web-based Applications

By Deployment Cloud-based Services On-premise Services

By Industry Vertical BFSI IT & Telecom Automotive Logistics & Transportation Energy & Power Oil & gas Retail Travel & Hospitality Chemicals & Petrochemicals Academics & Research Entertainment Industry Metal & Mining Food & Beverages Aerospace & Defence Electronics & Semiconductors Others

By Enterprise Size Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Small & medium enterprises are expected to remain the most attractive and are likely to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 820 Bn during 2021 – 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom sector was the most lucrative with a market share of 14.6% in 2020.

Based on deployment, demand for cloud-based services is expected to grow 6.5X during the forecast period.

Together, North America and Europe represented 53.5% of overall revenue share in 2020.

East Asia is expected to capture a market share of 18.8% by 2031, and reach a market valuation of US$ 218 Bn.

Was Demand for Purpose-Built Apps Adversely Affected Due to COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic badly impacted several industries, including the technology sector, where a number of enterprises were being forced to re-visit their policies. In order to make sure sales are being closed, customers are served, and at the same time employees are efficient, implementation of purpose-built CRM applications increased.

Whereas, due to rising number of orders for purpose-built applications, the need for timely support and higher costs for licensing were the foremost constraints for the growth of the market.

The market had a downfall of around 6% Y-o-Y owing to the pandemic effect wherein, market valuation reached US$ 140 Bn, which was estimated to have a valuation of US$ 148 Bn if the pandemic uncertainty was not encountered.

