Intragastric Balloons Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis by 2028

Intragastric Balloons Industry Overview

The global intragastric balloons market size is expected to reach USD 100.2 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in obesity and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to be key market drivers.

Intragastric balloons are one of the most widely adopted endoscopic bariatric therapy devices in clinical settings. This can be attributed to complications associated with surgical weight loss treatments and the low eligibility criteria for surgical options leading to a rise in demand for effective minimally invasive weight-loss treatment options.

Intragastric Balloons Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the intragastric balloons market on the basis of administration, balloon type, filling material, end use, and region:

Based on the Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Pill Form and Endoscopy

The endoscopy segment dominated the market for the intragastric balloon and held the largest revenue share of 69.8% in 2020.

The pill form segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Single, Dual, and Triple

The single segment dominated the market for the intragastric balloon and held the largest revenue share of 75.2% in 2020

The triple segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Filling Material Insights, the market is segmented into Saline Filled and Gas Filled

The saline-filled segment dominated the market for the intragastric balloon and held the largest revenue share of 71.1% in 2020 due to the high product availability and significant weight loss produced by these systems.

The gas-filled intragastric balloons segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The hospital segment dominated the market for the intragastric balloon and held the largest revenue share of 44.8% in 2020.

The ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period due to high costs of hospitalization, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures and treatment options.

Intragastric Balloons Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers and acquisition, divestments, and new product development and launch are the key strategies adopted by the established market players while some emerging players are involved in obtaining funding for their product development and launch.

Some prominent players in the global Intragastric Balloons market include:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Allurion Technologies, Inc.

Spatz3

Helioscopie

Endalis

MEDSIL

ReShape Medical, Inc.

Lexel Medical

