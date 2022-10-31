Worldwide Demand For Contrast Media Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 8,447.4 Million By 2032-End

The global contrast media market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% for next ten years, jumping from an estimated market value of US$ 5,672 Million in 2022 to US$ 8,447 Million by 2032. Extensive use of iodinated contrast media in angiography and fluoroscopy will ensure its increased demand over the coming years.

Contrast media is used in medical imaging to improve the contrast of body fluids and structures. X-ray, CT scan, angiography, and ultrasound imaging all use these substances.

Demand for contrast media has heightened as a result of an increase in the number of installations of the aforementioned devices in healthcare set-ups. Other factors that has given the contrast media market good growth traction include an increase in the frequency of injuries, increase in the number of radiology procedures using contrast media, increase in elderly population, and also the heightened number of diagnostic imaging centers. These attributes have ensured a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% in sale of contrast media over 2017-2021.

What is Driving Demand for Contrast Media?

“Escalating Radiology Procedures to Drive the Revenue Growth of the Market”

Rising use of contrast media in radiology procedures and attention to minimizing human error and enhancing patient safety are the main drivers of the contrast media market expansion.

To increase the diagnostic value and obtain image clearing, contrast material is used. It aids in separating particular body parts from the nearby tissue. By increasing visibility, it will be simpler for doctors to diagnose disease. Therefore, to come on any concluding statement for a specific ailment, healthcare specialists mandate to endure radiological examination with contrast media. Additionally, a growing variety of chronic illnesses and disorders, together with complex co-morbidities, have given rise to a number of diagnostic imaging procedures, including CT scans and MRIs, where contrast media is frequently favored. The target market is growing positively as a result of all the aforementioned variables.

“Dire Need for Diagnostic Imaging Treatments to Boost the Market Growth of Contrast Media”

High demand for the most cutting-edge diagnostic imaging modalities is a result of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular issues and cancer due to unhealthy lifestyle choices and other causes. For a clear image of internal organs or tissue, contrast media are frequently used during common imaging procedures like MRI, CT scans, and X-rays. Patients frequently receive contrast media injections to help medical practitioners distinguish between healthy and harmful environments. Contrast agents provide advanced viewing of biological processes and accurate acquisition of difficult-to-image anatomical regions. They help to eliminate radiologist perception errors, which often have an impact on how the underlying anatomy is really interpreted. As a result of the aforementioned advantages of contrast media, it is therefore expected to rise by a double digit percentage over the projected period.

How will rising investments in research sector influence the contrast media market in U.S.?

North America holds the largest market share for contrast media due to the region’s established healthcare system and significant financial investments made by key firms in the development of effective contrast media.

The market expansion in North America is being fueled by factors such as the accessibility of cutting-edge technology, the availability of healthcare facilities, the high demand for diagnostic procedures, and an increase in disease screening programs and illness management in the area.

Which Type of Contrast Media Will Exhibit Increasing Sales?

In terms of revenue, the iodine-based compounds segment dominated the market in 2022. Iodinated contrast media can be non-ionic and have a low osmolality, making them suitable for a variety of applications. This is anticipated to accelerate the segment’s growth. According to Fact.MR forecast, iodinated contrast media accounts for market share of 34% by the end of 2022.

Additionally, the rise in angioplasty procedures is anticipated to increase the need for iodinated contrast media. During radiographic procedures, iodinated contrast media, an intravenous radiocontrast that contains iodine, improves the visibility of circulatory networks and organs. Iodinated contrast media have improved visibility for diseases like cancer diagnosis as well. Hence, has higher in demand out of other types.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the contrast media market are Guerbet, Trivitron Healthcare, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., General Electric Company, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Spago Nanomedical AB, FUJIFILM Corporation, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, SANOCHEMIA Pharmazeutika AG.

These companies on the contrast media market primarily rely on the introduction of new products based on cutting-edge technological developments, as well as on strategic expansion initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

In December 2021, GE Healthcare Completes Acquisition of BK Medical. This will help the company in expanding its ultrasound portfolio into surgical visualization.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of contrast media positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Contrast Media Industry Research

By Type :

Barium-based

Iodinated

Gadolinium-based

Microbubble

By Imaging Modality :

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

By Application :

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

By End-user :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA

