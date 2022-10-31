Surveying & Mapping Services Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments by 2032

The global surveying and mapping services market reached a valuation of US$ 9 billion in 2021 and is expected to further evolve at a CAGR of 3.4% to end up at US$ 13 billion in 2032.

Revenue from surveying and mapping services accounted for nearly 4% of total spending on geospatial services at the end of 2021.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Surveying & Mapping Services Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Surveying & Mapping Services market.

The Surveying & Mapping Services Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

American Surveying & Mapping, Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

40Seven Ltd.

African Consulting Surveyors

Datapoint Surveying & Mapping

E.L.S. Surveying & Mapping, Inc.

Alwarqa Survey Engineering

Apex Surveys, LLP

Asia-Pacific Surveys Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Cardno Limited

Compass Surveying & Mapping, LLC

J.D. BARNES LTD

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Polosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Fugro N.V.

Stantec Inc.

Surveying & Mapping LLC

Tetra Tech Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Mott MacDonald Limited

Secom Group

AECOM

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals.

By Service:

Topographic Surveys

Hydrographic Surveys

Cadastral Surveys

By End Use Industry:

Environment Monitoring and Control

Defense and Aerospace

Utility and Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration

Infrastructure and Urban Planning

Forestry and Agriculture

Mining and Mineral Exploration

Other Key Application Areas

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

