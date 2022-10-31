Global Sales Of Wood Coatings Is Poised To Flourish At A CAGR Of 6.2% To Reach A Value Of Us$ 17.7 Billion By 2032

Posted on 2022-10-31 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Wood Coatings Market by Product Type (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Powder), By End Use (Furniture, Construction, Marine Applications, Other End Uses), By Sales Channel (Institutional Channels, Retail Channels, Online Channels) & Region Forecast – 2022-2032

The global wood coatings market is likely to be valued at US$ 9.7 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 9.2 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 5.4%. From 2022 to 2032, wood coatings sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach a value of US$ 17.7 Billion by the end of 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Wood Coatings Market Survey Report:

  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Nouryon
  • Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Hempel A/S
  • Valspar Corporation

Key Segments Covered in the Wood Coatings Industry Survey

  • Wood Coatings by Product type

    • Water Borne Wood Coatings
    • Solvent-Borne Wood Coatings
    • Powder Wood Coatings

  • Wood Coatings by Type

    • Preservative Wood Coatings
    • Stain Wood Coatings
    • Shellac Wood Coatings

  • Wood Coatings by End Use

    • Wood Coatings for Furniture
    • Wood Coatings for Construction
    • Wood Coatings for Marine Applications
    • Wood Coatings for Other End Uses

  • Wooden Coating by Sales Channel

    • Wood Coatings Sales via Institutional Channels
    • Wood Coatings Sales via Retail Channels
    • Wood Coatings Sales via Online Channels
    • Wood Coatings Sales via Home Improvement Stores
    • Wood Coatings Sales via Hardware Stores
    • Wood Coatings Sales via Franchised Paints & Coating Stores

  • Wood Coatings by Region

    • North America Wood Coatings Market
    • Latin America Wood Coatings Market
    • Europe Wood Coatings Market
    • Asia Pacific Wood Coatings Market
    • Middle East & Africa Wood Coatings Market

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Wood Coatings Market report provide to the readers?

  • Wood Coatings fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Wood Coatings player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Wood Coatings in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Wood Coatings.

The report covers following Wood Coatings Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Wood Coatings market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Wood Coatings
  • Latest industry Analysis on Wood Coatings Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Wood Coatings Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Wood Coatings demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Wood Coatings major players
  • Wood Coatings Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Wood Coatings demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Wood Coatings Market report include:

  • How the market for Wood Coatings has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Wood Coatings on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Wood Coatings?
  • Why the consumption of Wood Coatings highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

