Lotus Electronics Launches The ‘Diwali Deal Festival’ With Up to 70% Off

Indore, India, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Lotus Electronics brings to you the Diwali Deal Festival from October 16, 2022, to October 30, 2022.

Customers can get up to 70% discount on all electronic products available at Lotus Electronics (Online and Offline) and also get up to 10% cashback on their card shopping. Customers can also use coupon code ‘LOTUSDEAL’ to avail a discount of ₹500 (Subjected to conditions).

Lotus Electronics provides customers with a wide range of electronic products such as TVs, Laptops, Smartphones, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Water Purifier RO, Microwave Ovens, and various brands like Sony, LG, OnePlus, HP, Lenovo, Vivo, Oppo, Godrej, Kent, and whatever one can think of.

During this festive season, Lotus is offering Some of the top trending deals of this 2022 festive season and a range of irresistible discount on electronic products for their customers – avail discounts on Audio Systems up to 70%, discounts on LEDs up to 60%, offers on Smartphones upto 50% , deals on Air Conditioners up to 50% , offers on Refrigerators up to 45% and many more.

Moreover, customers can now avail the deal of five components offered by Lotus, during this festive season sale. However, the electronic sale at Lotus Electronics is not just restricted to offers, but also products that are right for buyers, electronics offers which have savings through – corporate discounts by brands, discounts by Lotus Electronics, finance offers, simple EMIs, extended warranty and so on. The electronics deals also include service that goes beyond providing information about a product or service to encompass installation and demonstration at home as well as providing complete satisfaction to customers. The deals on electronics products also means an extraordinary shopping experience like none other and 22-year-old trust that establishes bonds and makes them stronger.

Bringing joy to one’s home on the first day of Diwali is what everyone would wish for. So, a visit to Lotus Electronics store or log-in to www.lotuselectronics.com ,this can definitely make your festive season joyous.

The electronics tyohar at Lotus Electronics has best deals on both offline and online. They regularly come up with interesting electronics sales, offers, and other exciting deals that benefit customers.