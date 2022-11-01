Eternal Lawns supply artificial grass to a pop-up park on Town Street, Rothwell

West Yorkshire, UK, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — It’s been a busy month here at Eternal Lawns www.eternallawns.com , We have supplied our artificial grass to a pop-up park on Town Street, Rothwell.

We have also recently released our new pet friendly grass!

Here are 5 reasons you should get your pet artificial grass;

– Mud Free - No Digging Holes - No Stains or Patches - Easy To Clean

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email on info@eternallawns.com.

Address –

Eternal Lawns Ltd,

Bruntcliffe Rd,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LQ

www.eternallawns.com