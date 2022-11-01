SwagCycle To The Rescue of Branded Merchandise

Somerville, MA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — When companies rebrand or get acquired, often times they are left with a lot of obsolete branded merchandise. SwagCycle is a startup focused on responsibly managing the lifecycle of branded merchandise. The company offers a recycling service for any type of branded product- from T-shirts and hats to office supplies and electronics. SwagCycle also partners with charities to help distribute the recycled products to people in need. With over 100 million pounds of waste being disposed annually in the U.S., SwagCycle is committed to helping companies reduce their environmental impact and do some good in the world too.

For more information, please contact:

Email: info@swagcycle.net

Address: 30 Cobble Hill Road, Somerville, MA 02143

Call Us: 617-843-5436

Website: www.swagcycle.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/swagcycleteam

Twitter: https://twitter.com/swagcycleteam

LinkdIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/swagcycleteam