JAG-ONE Physical Therapy & Rutgers Athletics Announce Partnership

Bridgewater, New Jersey, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, the Tri-State Area’s leading provider of outpatient orthopedic physical and occupational therapy services, announced today their partnership with Rutgers Athletics to be the preferred provider of physical therapy. Through their partnership, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy will promote its expertise as one of the fastest-growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 110 locations across the Northeast.

The partnership gives JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Intellectual Property (IP) rights as an official partner. The physical therapy provider will be represented in signage at all football, basketball, lacrosse, and wrestling events and strategic placement on the Rutgers Sports Radio Network. In addition, this year, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy will be the title sponsor of the “JAG-ONE and ONE” in-game feature for men’s and women’s basketball.

“JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is extremely proud to be partnering with Rutgers Athletics,” said John Gallucci Jr., CEO of JAG-ONE Physical Therapy. “Our partnership allows our talented team to work with an athletic program that shares our values. We look forward to helping their athletes optimize their performance through injury prevention while helping foster a culture of health and wellness throughout the Rutgers University community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome JAG-ONE into our Rutgers family,” said Lisa Tirrell, associate athletic director, brand marketing and business development. “Their priority of health and wellness are values we share along with our fabulous student-athletes, staff and passionate fan base. We look forward to having them as part of our game day experience and corporate community.”

To learn more, visit https://www.jagonept.com/.

About Rutgers Athletics

The Rutgers Department of Intercollegiate Athletics (Rutgers Athletics), comprised of 24 men’s and women’s varsity sports serving more than 730 student-athletes, is a member of the Big Ten Conference and governed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Rutgers is the Birthplace of College Football, hosting the first-ever collegiate matchup on Nov. 6, 1869, a 6-4 victory over Princeton. Rutgers Athletics is uniquely positioned in the nation’s largest media market with over seven million television households, along with access to Big Ten Network and its nearly 60 million homes across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 1766, Rutgers University is the State University of New Jersey and eighth-oldest higher education institution in the country. As a premier academic institution, Rutgers is a member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. Follow Rutgers Athletics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all of the latest news and updates. Also visit ScarletKnights.com for additional information on Rutgers Athletics.

About JAG-ONE Physical Therapy

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 110 locations throughout New York City’s five boroughs, as well as in New Jersey, Westchester, Rockland, Long Island, and Pennsylvania. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy specializes in general orthopedic, sports and soft tissue injuries with a personalized treatment plan for each patient. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is the official provider of physical therapy for sports teams such as the New Jersey Devils, Columbia University Athletics, and Princeton University Athletics. For more information on JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, visit jagonept.com and find JAG-ONE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

###