Cisdem 3-to-1 Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 Supports Powerful Performance with Highly Editing Features

Madelia, Minnesota, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Video Converter developed a new version 2.0.0 for Windows system recently. It is a multiple purpose program that allows people to effortlessly convert digital files, rip DVDs and download online videos in high quality on Windows.

“The Mac version of Cisdem Video Converter has been benefiting people all the time in coping with media files and DVD discs with ultra fast speed, easy operation, advanced features and powerful performance.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “To make Windows users can enjoy the same convenience, Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 is released now.”

“Thus, Windows users can also quickly convert files, rip DVDs and download movies in high quality with just one tool. Warmly welcome people to free download Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 for a try.” He added.

How does Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 differ from others?

Support converting, ripping and downloading functions in one tool

Offer 600+ digital file formats and 300+ presets as the output options

Rip all kinds of DVD discs, including encrypted ones

Can safely download movies and music from 1000+ websites

Offer 30X faster speed to batch deal with files without quality loss

Provide a wealth of editing features

Can merge multiple files into one large file

Can preview the video result before converting

Support subtitles

Pretty easy to use with simple and straightforward interface

Main Features of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0

1. Multifunctional

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 is a multiple-purpose desktop application for PC, which is able to convert media files, rip DVDs and download videos from online websites.

2. Numerous output formats supported

Cisdem Video Converter can convert files to 600+ digital audio and video formats. Plus, it also offers 300+ presets to choose like iPhone, iPad, Android devices, etc.

3. Highly customization features

It has various editing features to decorate the uploaded files before starting, including trimming unwanted segments of the video, cropping the extra part of the video, rotating the video to a suitable angle, adding watermark, applying effects, uploading external subtitles, etc.

4. Offer preview function

Plus, it features a preview design to watch the video result in advance, so that people can adjust the setting at will to get the most satisfactory files.

5. Convert/download files in batch

It is created with a built-in batch process editor to deal with several files at once to save people’s precious time and effort.

6. Bypass and decode encryption methods

For ripping DVDs, Cisdem Video Converter for Windows applies advanced decryption technologies to bypass regional restrictions and decode any encryption methods in DVDs, such as CSS encryption.

7. Download media files from 1000+ sites

It also supports batch downloading videos and music from 1000+ media or streaming websites safely and quickly, such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and more.

8. Easy to use

No matter converting, ripping or downloading, Cisdem Video Converter can help people get the desired files with only 3 steps.

9. Work on Windows 10/11

Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 is available on Windows 10 and 11, which requires a 64-bit OS.

Price and Availability

The free trail version of Cisdem Video Converter for Windows 2.0.0 can be downloaded at https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter.html. And people can purchase the full version from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-windows/buy.html, which allows people to buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company build in 2009 that focuses on developing utility and multimedia software products for computers. This company has been dedicating to creating high performance software and considerate after-sales service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.