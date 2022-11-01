AccountantWS’s Online Document Storage Feature Helps Reduce the California Accounting Industry’s Environmental Footprint

The small business accounting software specialist provides a cloud-based document management system to help CPA firms go paperless

California, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — The accounting software solutions expert AccountantWS offers CPA practice management software that features an online document management system to reduce accounting firms’ reliance on paper. AccountantWS’s document management system lets CPAs upload multiple tax files onto the cloud and organize them according to each client’s name and the year the tax was filed. This is a stark contrast to traditional document management systems that are highly unsustainable as they rely on printing out tax documents and filing them in cabinets.

AccountantWS’s cloud-based document-management system self-organizes tax files under tabs that denote whether the files belong to individuals or clients. It also lets CPAs upload multiple files and file types simultaneously, including W2 and 1099-INT forms. Tax files uploaded to AccountantWS’s document system are instantly retrievable and can be filtered according to criteria like the client’s name and the year in which the tax was filed. The software also allows the tax office admin to sign in using a portal on the AccountantWS website and view, download, or delete files.

When asked how AccountantWS’s document storage system is making California’s accounting industry more sustainable, co-founder Nidhi Jain said:“Since our system is cloud-based, every tax document our clients used to print and file on-premises are now digital. That amounts to a 100% reduction in the amount of paper they use. I’ve worked for a decade and a half in this industry, and I can tell you that CPA firms typically print tax information for their clients on a ton of paper. Our software reduces that number and helps the California Accounting Industry drastically reduce their environmental footprint.”

In addition to document management, AccountantWS’s platform uses artificial intelligence to autogenerate tax workflows. It provides CPAs with a holistic way to track their clients’ tax files and sends alerts for both team and client messages. If a client is lost, the software performs a root-cause analysis to determine why. It also boasts a one-click to convert feature that helps CPAs convert leads to customers instantly.

AccountantWS’s accounting firm management software is available for one cent per day per client and two and a half cents per day per business. Prospective clients can request a free demo from AccountantWS, and every new client is given complimentary access to the software for the first three months.

About the Company

AccountantWS provides workflow management software for accountants to maximize their productivity. Their software was developed to solve common challenges faced by CPAs by automating several accounting processes. The company was founded by Nidhi Jain—a California-based CPA with more than 15 years of experience in public accounting—and her son Divyansh Jain—a technology enthusiast who designed the product.

Contact Information

