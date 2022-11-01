Battery Market to Perceive Substantial Growth during 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-NOV 01 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Battery Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Batteries are devices that consist of one or more cells used to convert stored chemical energy into useful electrical energy. New technologies and cost productivity, and new battery applications are emerging in many areas, such as electric vehicles and microgrids. Several chemistries are in use, including lithium-ion (li-ion), VRB (Vanadium Redox Battery or Flow Battery), zinc-based, lead acid, and sodium-sulfur (NaS). Battery performance varies typically in terms of power, capacity, and lifetime (cycling tolerance, round trip efficiency, power density, and depth of discharge.

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Nickel Cadmium

Others

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Portable Batteries

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd.

A123 Systems LLC

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Duracell.

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Saft

Sony Corporation

Eveready Industries

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co

