Educational Robots Market Developments And Forecasts To 2028

Educational Robots Industry Overview

The global educational robots market size was valued at USD 843.82 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Educational robots form an environment where children can interact with their environment and work with real-world problems; in this sense, educational robotics can be a great tool for children to have constructionist learning experiences. Students’ creative problem-solving and communication & interpersonal abilities can all improve as a result of working with them. As a result, these robots are widely used in special-education institutes, schools, and universities that provide higher education. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global market in 2020 and key players are still struggling to recover from losses incurred during the pandemic.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Educational Robots Market

The pandemic forced governments to seal global borders and temporarily shut industrial operations, markets, educational institutions, and other public places in 2020. The closure of training centers, universities, schools, and the restrictions imposed on import, export, and manufacturing led to a notable drop in sales of educational robots. In addition, the high initial investment costs associated with the purchase of educational robots could hamper the growth of the market.

However, the ongoing technological developments in the field of robotics and the widespread adoption of e-learning systems are expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. The increasing adoption of robots for the improvement of kids’ communication skills is also boosting the product demand. In addition, factors such as a rise in the number of educational robot startups and increasing investments by non-government & government organizations in educational robotics, are expected to offer major growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030. Machine Learning Market – The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Market Share Insights

September 2019: Modular Robotics collaborated with a U.S.-based company, Dexter Industries, to design and build robotic teaching tools that encourage students to discover computational thinking, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and other innovative concepts.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global educational robots market include

Aisoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Pal Robotics

Pitsco Inc.

Robotis

SoftBank Robotics

Order a free sample PDF of the Educational Robots Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.