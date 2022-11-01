Industrial 3D Printing Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-01 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Industrial 3D Printing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial 3D Printing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Industrial 3D printing technology is an additive manufacturing process that creates three-dimensional objects by depositing material in layers. The technology has been used for decades in manufacturing and prototyping applications, but is now being used more frequently for end-use production parts.

Industrial 3D printers are generally faster and more precise than consumer-grade 3D printers, and can print in a wider range of materials, including metals, plastics, ceramics, and composites. Some industrial 3D printers are also capable of printing multiple materials simultaneously, or even creating complex structures with embedded electronics.

Key Trends and Drivers

The major drivers for the market include the need for on-demand manufacturing, shorter product life cycles, and customization of products.

The key trends in industrial 3D printing technology are:

-Increased accuracy and detail

-Increased speed

-Increased ability to print in multiple colors

-Increased ability to print on a variety of materials

-Decreased costs

Market Segments

By Offering

-Printers

-Materials

-Software

-Services

By Process

-Binder Jetting

-Direct Energy Deposition

-Material Extrusion

-Material Jetting

-Powder Bed Fusion

-Sheet Lamination

-Vat Photopolymerization

By Technology

-Sterorlithography

-Fused Modelling Deposition (FDM)

-Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

-Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

-Polyjet Printing

-Inkjet Printing

-Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

-Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

-Digital Light Processing (DLP)

-Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

-Others

By Application

-Prototyping

-Manufacturing

-High Voltage

By End Use Industry

-Automotive

-Aerospace & Defense

-Printed Electronics

-Foundry & Forging

-Healthcare

-Oil & Gas

-Others

Key Players

-Stratasys

-3D Systems

-Materialise

-EOS

-GE Additive

-ExOne

