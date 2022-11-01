The Global Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 23.1 Bn By 2032-End

Methyl tertiary-butyl ether is a flammable liquid used as an unleaded gasoline additive, and increases octane and oxygen levels in gasoline while reducing emissions. It is derived from methanol and isobutylene, and is blended with gasoline to produce cleaner fuels for use across several developing countries.

Adoption of methyl tertiary-butyl ether (MTBE) is banned in some developed countries, but its growth is anticipated to remain steady in developing nations such as China, Mexico etc. This chemical compound is the second-most employed gasoline oxygenate and is highly effective as an octane enhancer, and comes with cost benefits.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a samplehttps://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=521

What Lies Ahead for Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Manufacturers?

“Characteristics, Economic-viability, and Enhanced Application to Support MTBE Demand”

MTBE, or methyl tertiary-butyl ether, is adopted widely as a fuel additive in gasoline engines because of its property of high oxygen content, coupled with greater adoption by refining companies due to its blending characteristics and economic viability.

MTBE is used in industrial engines to enable complete combustion of fuel, leading to reduction in knocking in the engine, thus improving machinery lifespan in the automotive industry and in medical applications for dissolving gallstones.

Market demand is likely to increase 1.6X during the forecast years as it is used for processing to extract isobutylene for manufacturing butyl rubber, poly-isobutylene, methyl methacrylate etc., which, in turn, find enhanced application in several end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, electronics, etc.

However, sometimes, gasoline leakages containing MTBE lead to groundwater contamination, due to which, stringent regulations have been implemented. This is likely to restrain market demand by 0.4X over the decade.

How is the Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Progressing in North America and Europe?

The North America methyl tertiary-butyl ether market and Europe methyl tertiary-butyl ether market account for 26.9% and 25.1% market share, respectively, and are set to register 4.8% and 4.4% CAGRs during the period of forecast.

Growth in these regions is mainly attributed to steady expansion of the refinery sector coupled with MTBE’s anti-knocking properties that are well-suited well to reduce wear & tear of heavy-duty machinery in the refinery sector.

Which End-use Sector Accounts for Highest Demand for Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market?

Under the end-use industry segment, the methyl tertiary-butyl ether market is segmented into polymers, chemicals, oil & gas, and others. The oil & gas sector dominates the market by holding 36.7% market share.

Escalating demand for gasoline and additives is fueling market growth of this segment. The segment is likely to be dominant during the forecast years and expand at 5.2% CAGR on the back of the industrial sector accounting for a large amount of gasoline, creating demand for MTBE as a fuel additive.

Polymers and chemicals, which hold 29.8% and 23.2% market share, respectively, are poised to register 4.8% and 4.4% CAGRs during the forecast years.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=521

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

The global methyl tertiary-butyl ether market is highly competitive and fragmented because of the presence of numerous regional and international players. Mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations are being adopted by key players in the industry.

For instance :

Huntsman Corporation, in 2020, completed the sale of Indorama Ventures , which is the chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses of the company. This transaction is likely to reduce the capital-intensive asset base of the company along with bolstering its balance sheet and expanding flexibility and opportunity for strategic and accretive acquisitions

in completed the sale of , which is the chemical intermediates and surfactants businesses of the company. This transaction is likely to reduce the capital-intensive asset base of the company along with bolstering its balance sheet and expanding flexibility and opportunity for strategic and accretive acquisitions Akzo Nobel N.V., in 2022, completed the acquisition of Grupo Orbis , which is likely to strengthen the company’s position in Latin America.

in completed the acquisition of , which is likely to strengthen the company’s position in Latin America. MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in methyl tertiary-butyl ether market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Industry Survey by Category

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Product Type :

Oxygenate

Derivative Grade

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Application :

Reformulated Gasoline

Solvents

Extraction

Other Applications

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by End-use Industry :

Oil & Gas

Polymers

Chemicals

Others

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Region :

North America Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

Latin America Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

Europe Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

East Asia Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

South Asia & Oceania Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

MEA Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at –https://www.factmr.com/checkout/521

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com