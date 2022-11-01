The Global Log Management Market Is Expected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 11.7% From 2022 To 2032

The most significant factor propelling the log management market is the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks enhancing the demand for log management for on-time detection of cyberattacks. Despite the fact that 98% of cyber-attacks are dependent on social engineering, hackers are intruding into the functioning of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and analytics, to fuel the sophistication of cyberattacks. Unfortunately, such attacks are not easily detected, and even if they are detected, they take much time to solve.

Government regulations have been in favor of implementing rules and regulations to counter the growing cyberattacks. As a result, there has been a significant rise in demand for SIEM. There is also a rising adoption of cloud-based services that have played a notable in developing the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, players are taking various initiatives to eradicate the growing cyberattacks. For instance, on September 21st, 2021, Siemens Energy rolled out a platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The initiative was taken for enterprises in the industrial vertical SIEM battered for application inside Security Operation Centers (SOC) that can provide context, insights, visibility, and actions. The growing requirement for an efficient security approach and the deployment of detection equipment with event management solutions is expected to drive the Log Management market in the forthcoming period.

Factors Hampering the Global Log Management Market

Management of Massive Data and Availability of Open Source Log Management Tools to Hamper the Market Growth

With growing complications and the rising number of network devices, there has been a generation of a large number of log entries. As per an IT management software enterprise, Ipswitch, about 10,000 log entries are generated from several network equipment on a daily basis.

Solutions such as; Fluentd, GoAccess, Logstash, and LOGalyze, provide all significant features that are offered by established players in the market. It is readily available in the market as a free download. Various enterprises adopt such free software, which is expected to hamper the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The presence of such free software in the market affects the prominent players in the market. Such availability is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

What are the growth prospects in North America?

Presence of Innovative Technologies in the U.S to Boost the Market

As per the analysis, the global market for log management is anticipated to be dominated by North America in the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of developed nations such as; Canada and the U.S, which are technologically advanced. According to Fact.MR, the market size in the U.S is estimated at US$ 2.7 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032. The U.S is the most advanced in terms of the adoption of security infrastructure and technological development. Besides, it is also home to a number of established players.

Adoption and acceptance of log management by SMEs would allow the expansion of the customer base and augmentation of business efficiency. The region comprises various large and small enterprises, which are readily implementing log management solutions. The SMEs and large enterprises in the country are relying on advanced log management solutions to meet government interventions over the past few years.

The U.S continues to host the maximum botnet servers across the globe. With technological development and expanding economies, the region is likely to make aggressive investments in the upcoming technology, which can result in the expansion of log management solutions.

By Deployment mode, what is the Role of the Cloud-Based Segment in Developing the Market?

According to the analysis, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The segment is projected to experience a growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022-to 2032.

The growing demand for network performance management and optimization solutions is expected to develop segmental growth in the forecast period. Also, increasing targeted attacks and modern threats have motivated organizations to adopt cloud-based log management solutions, thereby, propelling the segmental growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players of the global log management market take various initiatives to strengthen their position in the market. Players focus on mergers and acquisitions, and also make significant investments in R&D activities to launch advanced products. Recent key developments in the market are:

In February 2020, McAfee updated its MVISION solution by launching Unified Cloud Edge. It is a solution that protects organizations’ data across the equipment, web, and the cloud; Cloud Native Infrastructure Security allows the enterprises in securing the entire infrastructure; a worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and accelerated partner momentum.

solution by launching Unified Cloud Edge. It is a solution that protects organizations’ data across the equipment, web, and the cloud; Cloud Native Infrastructure Security allows the enterprises in securing the entire infrastructure; a worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, and accelerated partner momentum. In Jan 2020, Micro Focus launched Voltage SmartCipher,an advanced solution that providers secure collaboration and simplifies unstructured data protection and management. The solution is integrated with necessary technological attributes for privacy and security.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Log Management Market

Global Log Management Market by Component :

Log Management by Solutions

Log Management by Services

Global Log Management Market by Deployment Mode :

Cloud-Based Log Management

On-Premises Log Management

Global Log Management Market by Organization Size :

Small and Medium Enterprises Log Management

Large Enterprises Log Management

Global Log Management Market by Vertical :

Log Management in IT and ITeS

Log Management in Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Log Management in Healthcare

Log Management in Retail and Ecommerce

Log Management in Telecom

Log Management in Education

Others

Global Log Management Market by Region :

Log Management in North America

Log Management in Europe

Log Management in Asia Pacific

Log Management in Middle East & Africa

Log Management in Latin America

