Medical Supply Delivery Service Market is driven by Rising Surgical Procedures for Organ Transplants, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 02, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Supply Delivery Service Industry Overview

The global medical supply delivery service market size is expected to reach USD 101.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2028. The growing need for ensuring quick, safe, and secure transportation of samples and specimens for testing, reducing logistics costs, and increasing focus on improving the healthcare system is increasing the demand for medical supply delivery services. The increasing incidence of road accidents owing to various factors leading to blood loss and immediate requirement for blood is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and the rising surgical procedures for organ transplants are driving the market growth.

The expansion of healthcare logistics and rising demand for faster and cost-effective delivery of samples and specimens for testing or diagnostic purposes is bolstering the market growth. The introduction of drone delivery services supports healthcare facilities to transport medical items at an unparalleled level of speed and predictability, resulting in increased operational savings and improved patient care. In addition, the introduction of small indoor drones that can deliver medicine to the bedside of a patient directly from the pharmacy while eliminating human interaction leading to more rapid and less error-prone administration of medications further drives the market.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, has segmented the global medical supply delivery service market based on application, mode of service, end-user, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Medical Supplies, Drug Supplies, Emergency Services, and Lab Specimens & Reports

In 2020, medical supplies accounted for the largest share of over 30.0%.

The lab specimens and reports application segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the Mode Of Service Insights, the market is segmented into Courier Delivery and Drone Delivery

In 2020, courier delivery accounted for the largest share of over 95.0% due to the presence of various national and multinational courier companies in the market that provide real-time tracking and a cost-effective way to transport medical supplies to hospitals and medical laboratories.

Drone delivery is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Pharmacies, Patients, and Others

In 2020, pharmacies accounted for the largest share of over 20.0% due to the increasing benefits offered by these services to fulfill unmet needs of consumers by doorstep delivery of medical supplies that benefits them to avoid long pharmacy lines, COVID-19 disease spread, and human intervention.

The patients segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the adoption of medical delivery services enabling vulnerable patients to receive medicines at their doorstep to avoid interaction with COVID-19 patients.

Medical Supply Delivery Service Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are focusing on expanding their geographical reach and introducing newer, innovative solutions through various strategies, including partnerships, product launches, and collaborations, to support the endusers in faster delivery of medical supplies, deliver value-based care, combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Medical Supply Delivery Service market include:

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Agility

ModivCare Solutions, LLC

FedEx

CEVA Logistics

wingslogistics

International SOS

Matternet

Zipline

Flirtey

Swoop Aero

Order a free sample PDF of the Medical Supply Delivery Service Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.