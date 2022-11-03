Jiangxi Aike Industrial Co., Ltd. Launches Coolant Line Hydraulic Quick Connect Couplings

Fuzhou, China, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Jiangxi Aike Industrial Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of their new coolant line hydraulic quick-connect couplings. These couplings are designed for use with coolant lines in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

The coolant line hydraulic quick-connect couplings are available in a variety of sizes and styles to meet the needs of any application. They are made from high-quality materials to ensure durability and long life. The couplings are easy to install and require no special tools or training.

Applications for Coolant Line Hydraulic Quick Connect Couplings

The coolant line hydraulic quick-connect couplings can be used in a variety of applications, including:

Automotive: The automotive industry uses coolant lines to keep engines cool. The couplings can be used to connect the coolant lines to the engine block.

Aerospace: The aerospace industry uses coolant lines to keep aircraft engines cool. The couplings can be used to connect the coolant lines to the engine block.

Manufacturing: Manufacturing plants use coolant lines to keep machinery cool. The couplings can be used to connect the coolant lines to the machinery.

The coolant line hydraulic quick-connect couplings are a welcome addition to the marketplace. They offer a variety of benefits for a variety of applications. We believe that they will find widespread use in many industries due to their ease of installation and quality construction. We look forward to seeing how they perform in various applications!

Media Contact

Company Name: Jiangxi Aike Industrial Co., Ltd.

Address: No. 7 Jinhua road, Yuanshangang Industrial Zone, Dongxiang, Fuzhou, Jiangxi Prov., 331800, China

Contact Phone: +86 0794 4412366

Contact Person: Katherine

Email: aike@aikecoupling.com

Website URL: https://www.aikecoupling.com/