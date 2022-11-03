The Chairman Of The RKDF University In Bhopal, Dr. Sunil Kapoor, Announces Use Of State-Of-The-Art Academics For The Students Of The University

Bhopal, India, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sunil Kapoor Bhopal, the chairman of RKDF University, says that quality training is of essential significance and hence, being in a valuable position, announces to use state-of-the-art academics for the students of RKDF University in Bhopal. He guarantees to use cutting-edge insightful knowledge and course syllabus to serve the youth of Bhopal. He hopes to serve them in all likely propensities with the objective that they advance well in their career.

Dr. Sunil Kapoor has a dedication and devotion towards educational endeavours and being in an imperative designation in this industry in Bhopal. RKDF University focuses on various areas of knowledge sharing and educational guidance and covers numerous specializations. It covers Management studies, Science, Commerce, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, and Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Application, Education, Social Science, Agriculture, Architecture, Library Science, Law, B.H.M.S., Nursing and Paramedical. In Paramedical, they provide Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Bachelor of Medical Lab technician.

Course including Diploma in Medical Lab Technician, Diploma in X-Ray Radiographer Technician, Diploma in Pharmacy Ayurveda and Operation Theatre Technician is also offered in this University in Bhopal. Good quality education is one of the fundamental needs of our country to provide the right direction to the youngsters of the country. Dr. Sunil Kapoor accordingly expects to give the best nature of schooling and education. He is constantly putting in effort to offer great scholarly support, he comprehends that he stands firm on a truly capable foothold wherein he can provide the right guidance to the youths of the country.

About The Chairman

Dr. Sunil Kapoor is an M.B.B.S, DCH, MIAP, PCMS and has done his PGDBM in Finance and he is a PhD. UK, Finance Management. He has been the President of Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Madhya Pradesh. He has also served as the chairman of MPSEDC, Optel Telecommunications and Indo Japanese Venture between Fujitsu, Japan and Government of Madhya Pradesh. He has also been an advisor to Honorable Minister, Ministry of Water Resources, GOI. He has been a member board of Jute Corporation of India, Calcutta, member of central advisory board, Ministry of Labor, GOI and for two tenures, member Prasar Bharati Board, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, GOI. He has also served as a Vice chairman (Finance) of All India Football Federation.

Being engaged with this field, Dr. Sunil Kapoor knows where the education system lacks and where exactly the efforts should be put to deal with its insufficiencies. Accordingly, he knows how to work successfully towards working on the characteristics of our school system. Dr. Sunil Kapoor guarantees significant measures and compelling techniques for implementing cutting-edge academic organisations to be served in the RKDF University in Bhopal with the goal that it can help the young people of our country in the most ideal manner.

