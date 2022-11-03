Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Key Players are DiaSorin S.p.A. and Immunodiagnostic Systems

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Industry Overview

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay market size is expected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, several advantages of chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) technique, and approval and launch of novel CLIA solutions are anticipated to be the major factors driving the market.

Key players in the market are implementing organic and inorganic growth strategies for the development, launch, and distribution of novel CLIA solutions. For instance, in February 2020, Snibe Diagnostic, a China-based immunoassay manufacturer, received CE marking for its new MAGLUMI 2019-nCoV (SARS-CoV-2) IgM/IgG CLIA kits. In another instance, in January 2018, DiaSorin partnered with Germany-based Qiagen and added Qiagen’s QuantiFERON-TB diagnostic test portfolio to its LIAISON family of fully automated chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers. Such initiatives by major players are anticipated to significantly support the market growth. However, the high setup cost of automated chemiluminescence immunoassay systems is expected to be a major factor hindering the market growth.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global chemiluminescence immunoassay market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Products Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services

The consumables segment dominated the market with a share of over 65.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to their high demand in therapeutic drug monitoring , endocrinology, and disease diagnosis

, endocrinology, and disease diagnosis The instruments segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Oncology, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Infectious Disease, Autoimmune Disease, and Others

The infectious disease segment held the largest share of over 28.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the introduction of novel CLIA assays for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

e oncology segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high prevalence of cancer and increasing awareness about its early diagnosis in emerging economies.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others

Hospitals dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 35.0%.

The clinical laboratories segment accounted for a significant share in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to cost-effective testing services offered by clinical laboratories.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Emerging players in the CLIA market are implementing inorganic growth strategies, such as strategic collaborations and partnerships, to gain an advantage over other players.

Some prominent players in the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market include:

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Immunodiagnostic Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

