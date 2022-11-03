Global Sales Of Wearable Gaming Accessories Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 15.7% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Wearable Gaming Accessories Market Analysis by Accessories (VR Headset, Wearable Gaming Body Suit, Wearable Controllers), by Buyer Category (Individual, Institutional), by Sales Channel, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global wearable gaming accessories market is estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 14.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Wearable Gaming Accessories Market Survey Report:

  • Samsung Electronics
  • HTC Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Machina
  • Oculus VR
  • GoPro Inc.
  • Nod Inc.
  • Thalmic Labs Inc.
  • Google Inc.

Global Wearable Gaming Accessories Market Segments

  • By Accessories, Global Wearable Gaming Accessories Market is segmented as:
    • VR Headset
    • Wearable Gaming Body Suit
    • Wearable Controllers
    • Others
  • By Buyer Category, Global Wearable Gaming Accessories Market is segmented as:
    • Individual
    • Institutional
  • By Sales Channel, Global Wearable Gaming Accessories Market is segmented as:
    • Third Party Online Channels
    • Company Online Channels
    • Company Flagship Retail Stores
    • Franchised Electronic Retail Channels
    • Independent Electronic Retail Stores
    • Gaming Specialty Stores
    • Other Channels
  • By Region, Global Wearable Gaming Accessories Market is segmented as:
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

