What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Flavored Water Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Flavored Water Industry Overview

The global Flavored Water Market size is expected to reach USD 29.56 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer preference for healthy alternatives to sugary soft drinks is the major factor driving the market growth. Moreover, the product contains a good amount of minerals and vitamins, which help maintain blood pressure levels and improve bone health, brain health, and immunity. The sparkling product segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2020. The sparkling waters with added benefits of fruits and herbs have a high demand as it is a healthy alternative to fizzy drinks. Over the years, sparkling drinks with low or zero sugar and zero-calorie content are gaining popularity among young health-conscious consumers.

In 2020, the supermarkets & hypermarkets distribution channel held the largest revenue share of the market. The factors, such as easy product accessibility, well-organized shelves, and provision of home delivery and “click and collect” services, have boosted the sales of the products through these distribution channels. Lately, products containing vitamins and flavors including orange, lemon, apple, and mixed berry have been making space on supermarket shelves. North America dominated the market in 2020 accounting for the highest revenue share owing to the high product consumption as a healthier alternative to other sugary carbonated beverages. The presence of a large number of manufacturers in North America will further boost market growth over the forecast years.

Flavored Water Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavored water market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Sparking and Still.

The sparkling product segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 72% in 2020 and is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The increase in demand for flavored bubbly and fizzy hydration products is projected to drive the segment growth.

The still product segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during forecast years. The availability of a wide range of still water products that are enriched with minerals, antioxidants, vitamins, and caffeine is estimated to boost the segment growth in the years to come.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2020 and will grow further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Convenience stores are also a prominent distribution channel for the market. With the growing number of convenience stores, product sales through this distribution channel have been rising significantly over the years. The online distribution channel segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of more than 11% over the forecast period.

Flavored Water Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key players have been implementing various expansion strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches, to strengthen their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Flavored Water market include

Nestlé

Talking Rain

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Hint, Inc.

Spindrift

National Beverage Corp.

Sanpellegrino S.P.A.

KeurigDr Pepper, Inc.

Saratoga Spring Water Company

Order a free sample PDF of the Flavored Water Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter