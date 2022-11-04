Mannequin Market Is Growing At A CAGR of 6.4% Over 2032

The global mannequin market is estimated at USD 13.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The global mannequin market accounts for ~38% of the global dummy market in 2021. The global mannequin market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 11.8 Billion during the years of 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Mannequin Market Survey Report: Proportion London Ltd.

Xiamen Crystal Mannequin

CORTEC GmbH

Cofrad Mannequins

Xiamen Nanyang Mannequins and Hangers Co. Ltd.

Wuxi Elegant Mannequin Co. Ltd.

Bonavery Mannequins

Window France

Noa Brands Europe S.L

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment? Global Mannequin Market by Category By Product Type, Global Mannequin Market is segmented as: Head Mannequin Full Body Mannequin Upper Body Mannequin Lower Body Mannequin

By Material Type, Global Mannequin Market is segmented as: Fiberglass Polyethylene Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Chrome Polypropylene (PP) Foam Metal Wood Other Materials

By Target Group, Global Mannequin Market is segmented as: Adults Mannequin Children Mannequin Infants & Toddlers Mannequin



