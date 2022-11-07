The Market For Generic Injectables Is Likely To Be Valued At US$ 3.6 Billion by 2032

The global market for Generic Injectables is poised to yield absolute dollar growth worth US$ 3.5 Million by 2032. Demand for Large Molecular injectables will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 34.8% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Generic Injectables in Oncology proliferated at a rate of 11.5% during the same period. The APAC will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 20.8 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Fact.MR estimates that the global Generic Injectables industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2032, generic injectables in cardiology are poised to witness a dexterous 13.1% CAGR.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4681

Key Challenges to Generic Injectables Industry Expansion

Shortage of Raw Material & Intensifying Shipping Expenses Restrains the Market Expansion

Several regions across the world have expressed concerns over the supply of generic injectable biosimilars running short. This is attributed to the reduced availability of international air transportation and a significant increase in shipping expenses.

Shortage of supply for numerous critical medicines, especially the injectable form of drugs that are mainly used in cancer chemotherapy, is a foremost problem faced globally. Due to constant scarcities, patients are unable to gain access to basic life-saving drugs, and this dearth is likely to sternly affect the expansion of the market.

The causes for the shortage of drugs are swelling manufacturing issues like the induction of particulate matter in the vials, equipment failures, and fungal or bacterial contaminations, postponement in supply owing to unavailability of raw material to begin drug manufacture, and shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Countries such as the United States have pointed out that a reduction in the availability of international shipping will prove expensive, particularly for critical medicines. Rising shipping costs are anticipated to prove detrimental to the operations of smaller companies, as well as consumers who depend on these drugs for their health problems.

Nevertheless, there exists a silver lining in the generic injectables market. Generic-drug pricing may leverage in the short-run, owing to scarcity created by supply-chain disruptions. This will prompt consumers to pay a higher price for the drugs in the long run to secure their supply.

Country-wise Analysis

How Opportunistic are Growth Prospects across the U.S Market?

Growing Emphasis on Clinical Trails likely to Fortify Demand

North America is projected to be the second-most lucrative market for generic injectables. This is mostly because of an increase in the number of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals, rising demand for inexpensive biosimilar products, and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Fact.MR estimates that the valuation of the generic injectables market is likely to reach US$ 250 Million by 2032 which evaluated nearly US$ 75 Million in 2021. Projections indicate a robust CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Several prominent players are strengthening their positions in the region with augmented emphasis on clinical trials and through the introduction of several generic injectable drugs for critical diseases like cancer and diabetes.

For instance, Pfizer Inc. has recently partnered with Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company, to announce the approval of tanezumab, a generic injectable drug for treating osteoarthritis pain in the United States. With more proprietary drugs coming off patent in the approaching years, Pfizer has a far-sighted plan to develop generic versions of those injectables and acquire FDA consent to bring them to market.

Category-wise Insights

Which Product Type is Most Preferred in the Generic Injectables Market?

Large Molecular Injectables to Register Stellar Growth in Upcoming Future

The large molecular injectables segment is projected to capture lion’s share in the global generic injectables market, accounting for 3/5th of the total market value. Large molecular injectable drugs are anticipated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

At the same time, the small molecular injectables segment shall hold a little over two-fifth of the generic injectables market. An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases in developing countries, greater affordability, and easy availability are key growth influencers. Moreover, the small molecular injectable drugs have widespread usage in the treatment of oncology disorders, infectious diseases, blood diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4681

Competitive Landscape

Prominent generic injectables providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In April 2022, Hospira, Inc., the world leader in generic injectable pharmaceuticals, announced the acquisition of the generic injectable pharmaceuticals business of Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a leading Indian pharmaceuticals company, for approximately $400 Billion.

Recently, The Buena, NJ-based company paid AstraZeneca $500,000 in cash for 18 products, 17 injectables, and one topical, and will make milestone payments of up to $6 Billion. The company also paid a royalty of nearly $3 Billion in Feb 2022.

Key Segments Covered in the Generic Injectables Industry Survey

· Generic Injectables by Product type

Large Molecule Injectables mAb Generic Injectables Insulin Generic Injectables Other Generic Injectables Small Molecule Injectables



· Generic Injectables by Application

Generic Injectables for Oncology Generic Injectables for Infectious Disease Generic Injectables for Cardiology Generic Injectables for Diabetes Generic Injectables for Immunology Others



· Generic Injectables by Container Type

Vials Ampoules Premix Prefilled syringes Other



· Generic Injectables by Region

North America Generic Injectables Market Latin America Generic Injectables Market Europe Generic Injectables Market Asia Pacific Generic Injectables Market Middle East & Africa Generic Injectables Market



For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4681

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com