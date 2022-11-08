Non-PVC IV Bags Market Industry Share, and Regional Growth Analysis 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov —08 /EPR Network/ —The global non-PVC IV bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand for preventive measures against errors, such as the delivery of the inappropriate dose, and increasing demand for innovative IV containers are some of the principal market drivers. The problems associated with traditionally-used IV containers include the interaction of drugs & packing materials and difficulty in transport, handling, & disposal of containers. The majority of these problems can be minimized by adopting non-PVC IV bags. Thus, the demand for the same is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Primary demand for non-PVC bags is high in oncology treatment, including chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery. Most of these therapeutic agents are susceptible to interaction with the plasticizers and convert into harmful agents. The use of containers minimizes this incompatibility without plasticizers. Such containers are usually made of alternative materials such as polypropylene and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). The development of novel materials and different bags designs are the factors expected to boost the market by replacing the shares of glass containers and PVC bags.

Demand for non-PVC IV bags for frozen mixtures is expected to grow due to disadvantages associated with the usage of PVC bags, such as instability and reduced durability. These problems occur because of temperature changes and can be reduced by adopting compatible bag materials. Increasing demand is expected to fuel the segment growth during the forecast period.

Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market Dynamics

Drivers: Environment-friendly nature of non-PVC IV bags

There have been growing instances in the medical field wherein PVC IV bags have proved hazardous to human health and the environment due to phthalates leaching from equipment. In addition, the disposal of PVC products using the incineration process results in the production of toxic HCL. This further contributes to acid rains. Hence, companies such as Baxter, Hospira, and B. Braun Melsungen AG are manufacturing IV bags made out of PVC-free material, which have thermal stability, moisture-barrier properties, inertness required for IV medications, and environment-friendly disposal. For instance, Hospira launched the VISIV line of PVC/DEHP-free IV bags with no overwrap, reducing the amount of plastic that must be discarded.

Restraints: High cost of non-PVC IV bags

There has been a significant difference in the price of PVC products and their non-PVC alternatives. PVC-free IV bags are eco-friendly, not stiff, and more durable than PVC products. These benefits make PVC-free IV bags costlier as compared to alternative products made of PVC. However, specific contracts between hospitals and suppliers allow them to make bulk PVC-free IV bags at subsidized prices. In addition, to overcome the competition, companies are trying to offer maximum discounts and schemes such as discounts on purchase agreements. This might minimize the profit margins of manufacturers, thus restraining the market growth. Stringent regulations

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the non-PVC IV bags market based on type, material, content, and region.

By Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Single Chamber

Multi-Chamber

By Material Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Ethylene-vinyl acetate

Polypropylene

Copolyester ether

By Content Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Frozen Mixture

Liquid Mixture

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The single-chambered segment is projected to account for the largest market share by type

By type, The market is segmented into single and multi-chambered non-PVC IV bags. The multi-chambered bags segment includes 2- and 3-chambered IV bags. The single-chambered bags segment captured the largest market share in 2020. High usage and the absence of alternatives are the factors expected to drive the segment growth, thus maintaining the segment’s dominance throughout the forecast period. Principal advantages of plastic bags over other IV containers include- higher safety levels and easy transport, handling, & disposal. On the other hand, the glass container for IV solutions is preferred only when drugs or excipients are incompatible with the bags made up of commonly used plastics. The problems associated with these plastics include leaching and susceptibility to puncture, thus contaminating the contents.

The non-PVC bags are designed to address these problems. As a result, the emergence of non-PVC bags is expected to replace a significant share of IV glass containers during the forecast period. The single-chamber bags are used on a large scale, including drip bags, which capture a substantial percentage of the total IV containers market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global non-PVC IV bags market has been segmented across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global non-PVC IV bags market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region includes developing economies such as China, India, Japan that promise rapid growth of the non-PVC IV bags market. Moreover, improving healthcare expenditure, rising patient awareness, and the need for technologically advanced healthcare solutions with added cost-saving benefits are the factors spurring the market’s growth in this region. In addition, the increasing demand for medical specialty bags results from the aging population, increasing instances of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare costs. These factors are driving the market toward cost-effective and safer alternatives for PVC IV bags.

Japan is believed to have the best healthcare infrastructure amongst other developing countries of the Asia Pacific region. The availability of the latest healthcare treatments and technically advanced solutions encourages the demand for non-PVC IV bags in the region. Moreover, the government of Japan is aiming toward the delivery of better healthcare facilities to the population. The increase in awareness about the risks and hazards associated with PVC-based medical products contributes to the speedy adoption of non-PVC IV bags.

Key Market Players

Some non-PVC IV bags market manufacturers include PolyCine GmbH, RENOLIT, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd., Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc., Shanghai Solve Care Co., Ltd., Cryovac Inc. (Sealed Air), Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd, and ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD. Every company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.