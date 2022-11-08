The Global Tocopheryl Acetate Market Is Anticipated To Rise At A CAGR Of 6% Over The Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global tocopheryl acetate market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

Tocopheryl acetate is the only form of vitamin E that is used at 100% concentration in vitamin E oils. As vitamin E is an essential vitamin for the good health of livestock and poultry, it has become one of the key ingredients to produce high value compound animal feed.

Tocopheryl acetate is an ester form of tocopherol and offers reduced susceptibility to degradation in open environments and at high processing temperatures. Owing to its high formulation stability and antioxidant properties, tocopheryl acetate is set to remain the preferred choice of animal feed and cosmetic manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global tocopheryl acetate market to top US$ 110 Mn by 2031.

D-alpha tocopheryl acetate projected to reach around US$ 70 Mn by 2031.

DL-alpha tocopheryl acetate projected to record above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Asia Pacific holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Latin America expected to reach valuation of US$ 90 Mn by 2031.

Industry in Germany to record 4% CAGR over forecast period 2021- 2031.

“Development of efficient and advanced technology and rise in awareness among people regarding personal & skin care are set to result in additional demand for tocopheryl acetate over the coming years,” according to a Fact.MR analyst

Which Factors are Stimulating Demand for Tocopheryl Acetate?

Tocopheryl acetate is also known as Alpha-tocopheryl acetate (ATA) and is generally used as a substitute for vitamin E. In chemical structure of tocopheryl acetate the phenolic hydroxyl group is blocked which reduces the acidity of the product and extends the shelf life. Vitamin E acetate is hydrolyzed slowly once absorbed by the human skin and regenerates tocopherol.

The benefits of the tocopheryl acetate include protecting the skin from UV damage, improving moisture content and skin texture, reduction in severity of sunburns, prevention of melanin deposits, inhibition of lipoperoxide associated skin disorders and improving the stability of cosmetics.

Per capita expenditure on healthcare is increasing at a tremendous pace in developing countries. Increasing consumer health awareness across the globe and the latest trends of tocopheryl acetate in skin care are likely to drive the demand for tocopheryl acetate over the coming years.

Country-wise Analysis

What is the Tocopheryl Acetate Demand Outlook for the U.S.?

The U.S tocopheryl acetate market was valued at over US$ 30 Mn in 2020. The market is driven by high demand from feed, functional foods, and dietary supplements sectors. U.S. consumers exhibited enhanced awareness regarding the health benefits of vitamin E and its sources due to their beneficial effects. It reduces the probability of pregnancy-related disorders.

The U.S. food and beverage industry is experiencing greater demand for tocopherol due to increased consumption of organic and fortified foods such as cereals, fruit juices, and spreads.

Latest trends of tocopheryl acetate, growing sales of tocopheryl, and rising sales of tocopheryl acetate oils & concentrates in the country will further create lucrative market growth opportunities for market participants.

Category-wise Insights

Why is the Popularity of D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate Rising Rapidly?

D-alpha tocopheryl acetate is the primary form of vitamin E that is preferentially used by the human body to meet appropriate dietary requirements. D-alpha tocopheryl acetate is known for its antioxidant activities, is protective against cardiovascular disease and some forms of cancer and has also demonstrated immune-enhancing effects. It may be of limited benefit in some with asthma and rheumatoid arthritis.

It may be helpful in some neurological diseases including Alzheimer’s, some eye disorders including cataracts, and diabetes and premenstrual syndrome. It may also help protect skin from ultraviolet irradiation although claims that it reverses skin aging, enhances male fertility and exercise performance are poorly supported. It may help relieve some muscle cramps.

Market Competition

Major enterprises in the market are executing many strategies to sustain in this competitive atmosphere. They are increasing investments in research activities and product enhancement. Due to the presence of a remarkable number of regional players, the competitive landscape of the market for tocopheryl acetate is highly intense.

Key players in the market are focusing on acquisitions to expand their product portfolios in order to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. To leverage high-profit margins, prominent players have been planning inline production capacity expansions which may result in an oversupply in the market.

Numerous players are increasing efforts to strengthen their production capabilities. All these activities are helping in the expansion of the global tocopheryl acetate industry.

Key tocopheryl acetate producers are aiming at establishing supply contracts with end-use industries for increased revenue generation.

Top manufacturers of tocopheryl acetate oils & concentrates and top food grade tocopheryl acetate manufacturers are primarily aiming to carry out strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and launch innovative products.

In 2019, DSM has strengthened its market position in China by forming 75/25 joint venture with Nenter & Co., Inc, a leading Chinese tocopheryl acetate manufacturer.

Key Segments in Tocopheryl Acetate Industry Research

· Type

D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate Pharmaceutical Grade Tocopheryl Acetate Cosmetics Grade Tocopheryl Acetate Food Grade Tocopheryl Acetate



· Form

Tocopheryl Acetate Oil & Concentrate Tocopheryl Acetate Powder



· Application

Tocopheryl Acetate For Animal Feed Tocopheryl Acetate For Dietary Supplements Tocopheryl Acetate For Food & Beverages Tocopheryl Acetate For Skin Care Tocopheryl Acetate For Cosmetics



