Napco National to Highlight Customizable Consumer Disposable Solutions at the Private Label & Licensing Middle East 2022

Napco National will showcase a wide portfolio of Personal and Household Care solutions at the Private Label & Licensing Middle East 2022 in Dubai, in line with growing Middle Eastern demand for private label products. Global and regional retailers and pharmacy chains will find Napco National from 8-10 November at the Sheikh Rashid Hall, RP-A26 in Dubai World Trade Center to discuss their specific requirements for their store brands. Private Label and Licensing Middle East is MENA’s only event where buyers can meet food and non-food suppliers, private label, and contract manufacturers.

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Based in Saudi Arabia since 1956, Napco National, a leading manufacturer of consumer and hygiene disposables, has introduced private label solutions to supermarkets, pharmacy chains, and online consumer platforms in the Arabian Gulf, and the MENA region. Napco National private label will offer a wide selection of customizable product portfolio for personal and household care categories, enabling its customers to sell products under their own brands name with a greater retail differentiation, profit margins and an expanded product offering.

At Napco National Private Label, the manufacturing facilities are equipped with high-capability machines, use latest production technologies and partner with the world-leading machinery manufacturers to ensure efficient manufacturing using fully automated production process. The technical and quality assurance team counts on machinery data readings, detection, and control systems to guarantee best-in-class product quality, protection, and security. Moreover, Napco’s laboratory experts deploy their inspection methodologies to ensure that the products are of the highest quality and adhere to international standards

Determined to its culture of innovation combining art and science, Napco’s Private Label Solutions’ R&D specialists apply the latest technologies to upgrade products and research new methods to improve cost, functionality, and efficiency and meet customers’ changing needs and demands.

During the Private Label & Licensing Middle East 2022, Napco National Private Label’s executives will be glad to discuss how they can support in building the optimal retail mix and how to use data-driven solutions based on in-depth research, market trends analysis, consumer and shopper insights, and competition movement. They will also discuss how they guarantee an effective delivery system for customers across the GCC and MENA region, using the group’s logistics capabilities and strong distribution network, including a digitized experience where they reduce the hassle of complicated processes and ensure on-time customer service.

Napco Private Label Solutions executives will also unveil a wide range of high-quality, customizable, and safe private label products: https://www.napconational.com/private-label/



Baby Care

Baby Diapers, Baby Pants, Wet Wipes & Baby Toiletries

Feminine Care

Feminine Napkins, Panty Liners, Maternity Pads, Incontinence Pads & Intimate Wash

Adult Care

Adult briefs & Under-pads

Paper Tissue Products

Facial tissue, Paper Towels, Maxi Roll, Toilet Tissue & Table Napkins

Food Preparation & Presentation

Aluminum Foil, Cling Film, Baking Paper, Food Storage Bags, Paper Cups & Table Covers

Cleaning Solutions

Refusal Bags & Detergents

Hand Hygiene & Sanitizers

Hand Liquid Soap & Hand Sanitizers

Fabric Care

Liquid Laundry & Fabric Softeners

Makram Frem, Executive Vice President – Commercial, at Napco National Consumer Division, explains, “We leverage on our years of experience to establish long-term partnerships with retailers in the GCC region through building and widening their private label product portfolio to meet their consumers’ changing needs. We also take pride in working together with our partners to empower and solidify their brands’ equity and competitive advantage to thrive in the retail business. We look forward to meeting you in the Private Label & Licensing Middle East 2022 exhibition”.

As a signatory member of the United Nations Global Compact, Napco National places sustainability initiatives at the core of its strategy. Napco’s sustainability pledge drives the team to achieve a 100% sustainable portfolio and operate at international standards to guarantee superior performance and positive environmental impact

Media Contact

George Said

Strategic Partnerships & Business Development Manager

1st Industrial City, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Tel +966-12-229 7900 Ext. 7638

Email: George.Said@napconational.com

Website: https://www.napconational.com/private-label/





Submitted By INDEVCO Consultancy

Joelle Asbo

Integrated Campaign Senior Analyst

Zouk Industrial Complex, INDEVCO HQ Building

Second Floor, Zouk, Lebanon

Tel +961-9-209 190 Ext 3163

Email: Joelle.Asbo@indevcoconsultancy.com

Website: www.indevcoconsultancy.com