Celebrated Thought Leader and Host of the Silicon Valley Insider Radio Show and Podcast Joins US Capital as Vice President

Leading private financial group for the middle market appoints Keith Koo as the new San Francisco-based Vice President to expand its securities organization globally.

San Francisco, California, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital announced today that Keith Koo, the widely known host of the Silicon Valley Insider Radio Show and Podcast, has joined the group as a Vice President. Koo has two decades of experience as a business and technology executive in banking, corporate development, and finance. He will focus on expanding the group’s securities distribution team and on originating new business for the group.

Headquartered in San Francisco with principal offices in Dallas, Philadelphia, Miami, London, Milan, Zurich, and Dubai, US Capital is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and capital formation services. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Koo is the Founder and Managing Partner of Guardian Insight Group, a technology advisory services firm focused on identifying, assessing, controlling, and mitigating the risks associated with doing business with technology companies and vendors, such as financial, blockchain, pricing/cost, cyber, information security, business resiliency, disaster recovery, regulatory, and compliance. Koo also serves as a mentor and advisor to a number of innovative companies, breakthrough technology startups, and incubators.

“I am delighted to be joining US Capital at this inflection point in its international growth,” said Koo. “With its strong reputation in both the FinTech and RegTech arenas, the group’s focus complements my own long-term interest and experience in the intersection of finance, technology, and regulatory compliance. I look forward to helping the group further expand its origination and securities distribution team not only on the West Coast but also in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.”

Charles Towle, COO and Managing Partner at US Capital, said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome Keith to US Capital, as we continue expanding our presence across the United States and internationally. Keith is a well-known business development specialist and technology thought leader with expertise across a wide range of interrelated fields. He will enhance the group’s presence at leading summits, conferences, and panels across the United States and abroad. In addition, he brings to US Capital and its clients his strategic vision, extensive networks, and ability to lead complex projects that bring together differing agendas, personalities, geographies, and cultures.”

Previously, Koo was the Managing Director and Head of the Third-Party Risk Management program for the Mitsubishi Financial Group (MUFG) and was responsible for ensuring that the bank had the proper framework, policies, and controls to meet regulatory standards for effective oversight of third parties and vendors. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard, and other technology and financial service companies in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, technology, and risk management.

About US Capital

Established in 1998, US Capital leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including its investment advisers US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com