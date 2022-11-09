Panamax is Exuberant to be at PITA 2022 as Diamond Sponsor

Suva, Fiji, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is glad to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the PITA (Pacific Islands Telecom Association) Business Forum, 2022. PITA 2022, one of the most prolific and renowned events in the Pacific Islands, is set to take place from November 9–11, 2022, at the Holiday Inn, Suva, Fiji. The three-day PITA Business Forum & Expo 2022 allows members to participate in regular sessions on key telecom industry trends and subjects relevant to the Small Island countries in the Pacific.

The Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) is a non-profit organization formed to represent the interests of the Pacific Islands in the telecom industry. MobiFin Elite, the Digital Financial Solution by Panamax, is among its flagship fintech products.