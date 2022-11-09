Cloud 66 Celebrates 10-year Anniversary

San Francisco, CA, USA and London, UK, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and Containerized applications on any cloud, is celebrating the company’s tenth-year anniversary today.

Cloud 66 was founded on 15 of November 2012 by Chief Executive Officer Khash Sajadi and Chief Technical Officer Vic van Gool. They started Cloud 66 as an App Store for data centers. In the first version of this app store, Cloud 66 had about a dozen apps and one of them was an app to deploy a Rails application to any cloud provider. After the public launch, the Rails application was gaining a lot of traction amongst developers, so the company dropped the original idea and pivoted to focus on building the best deployment tools for Ruby on Rails developers. As part of company growth, Cloud 66 joined TechStars in Texas and raised investment from a wide range of incredible investors around the globe.

Besides being a leading provider for Rails deployments, Cloud 66 has since expanded its offering to enable easy deployments for JAMstack and Containerized applications. Today, Cloud 66 serves hundreds of customers all over the world taking care of applications on any cloud and in any region, with persistent storage, custom traffic rules, zero downtime deployments, blue/green & canary releases, WAF, & more. “We love what we do and we consider ourselves your partner, not just another vendor”, said Sajadi.

A few words from the CEO,

“Cloud 66 turned ten this year! Since we started Cloud 66 in 2012, we and the world around us have changed significantly.

We are no longer a scrappy startup with only big dreams to keep us going. Today, hundreds of customers rely on us daily for critical parts of their business. We also have partners and colleagues, without whom we wouldn’t be here. Over the past ten years, we’ve built a deep technology stack that has powered Cloud 66 and its products and is still getting deeper (or taller, depending on your point of view!).

Our world also has changed, and I’m not just talking about working from home. When we started in 2012, containers were only on large ships in the sea, and Kubernetes was an obscure word in Greek. Over the past ten years, we’ve also seen companies start, raise millions of dollars in funding, make a lot of noise and then fizzle out without much of a trace other than the talented people who leave them for other companies.

Every year, a new company would start, just like a new NodeJS framework, and confuse their talent in fundraising with trust from their customers.

Call us old-fashioned, but we took a different approach to run a business. We think our most important job at Cloud 66 is to build a business sustained not by external capital and irrational valuations but by the money we earn from our customers.

I believe this is important, not just for Cloud 66 but for our whole industry. Suppose all companies subsidize their products with external funding, gain customers by selling a dollar for 90 cents and call it traction. In that case, there will be a day when they have to return the external funding by selling out their customers. While I don’t doubt that is an excellent outcome for the founders and the early investors, this erodes market trust in the other startups. After all, who would want to advocate using new technology from a small company when the most likely outcome is not a failure of technology but an “exit” for the company and sunsetting of their product? In a world like that, “no one gets fired for buying Microsoft.” A world like that is not a good place to innovate. Unfortunately, this is the counter-intuitive reality of our industry.

On this 10th anniversary of Cloud 66, I think it is essential for us to state our goals to our current and future customers: we are your partner, not just another vendor. Your success is what makes us successful.

Here is to the next ten years of Cloud 66 alongside you, our customers!” said Khash Sajadi, CEO.

About Cloud 66

Built by developers, for developers, Cloud 66 was founded in 2012 and is backed by investors from across the US, UK, and Europe, including Dell Technology Ventures, Active Ventures, and some of the world’s best-known experts in the infrastructure industry. The company is based in San Francisco and London. Cloud 66 is a product company that automates much of the heavy lifting required for the application lifecycle through easy-to-use but feature-rich integrated management tools.