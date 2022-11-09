ZACHOR Foundation Launches First Online Curriculum Created by a Holocaust Survivor

Las Vegas, NV, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — ZACHOR Foundation is pleased to announce that they have launched the first-ever online curriculum created and facilitated by a Holocaust survivor. This curriculum offers free educational opportunities to teach about the past and combat hate now and in the future.

ZACHOR Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Holocaust survivor, Ben Lesser He created the Holocaust remembrance foundation to educate future generations about what occurred during the Holocaust and why repeating these atrocities must be avoided, protecting human rights for generations. The new ZACHOR Holocaust Curriculum is now available at zachorlearn.org at no cost, providing school districts, teachers, students, and history enthusiasts with valuable information about the Holocaust and its historical impact.

Ben Lesser, the founder of ZACHOR Foundation, states, :My hope is that ZHC serves as a one-stop shop for educators, who, in turn, can provide memorable learning and engagement opportunities to students, allowing them to question who they are as individuals, who can they become, and how can they live meaningful lives.” Lesser has used his experiences during the Holocaust to share a message of love and acceptance to combat hate, making the world a better place for everyone.

Anyone interested in learning about the ZACHOR Holocaust Curriculum can find out more by visiting the ZACHOR Foundation website or calling 1-800-575-9583.

About ZACHOR Foundation: ZACHOR Foundation is a Holocaust remembrance foundation founded by Holocaust survivor, Ben Lesser. Lesser has created a valuable resource that discusses the truth of the Holocaust and educates individuals on the value of love and acceptance in a turbulent world. He aims to make the world a better place by ensuring the remembrance of past atrocities to avoid them in the future.

Company: ZACHOR Foundation

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Telephone: 1-800-575-9583

Website: https://www.zachorfoundation.org