Bankai Group Finishes Off Strong at Capacity Europe 2022 as Gold Sponsor

London, UK, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Capacity Europe 2022 was the ideal platform to capitalize on invaluable networking and deal-making opportunities. This year, the event was held from 18 – 20 October 2022 at InterContinental London – The O2 in London, UK, as well as virtual. The event provided an opportunity to interact with industry leaders, and existing partners and exchange new ideas with the businesses driving the ICT industry forward.

Capacity Media, founded in 2000, is a vital source of news and events for today’s telecommunications wholesale carrier and service provider markets, focusing on the fundamental business concerns that carriers face in the fast-changing telecoms sector. The organization has been offering ultimate Voice & SMS Carrier Solutions internationally for 30 years, with remarkable expertise in IP interconnects.