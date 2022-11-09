Bankai Group is Delighted to Exhibit at Middle East 2022 GCCM as a Platinum Sponsor

Muscat, Oman, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Bankai Group is thrilled to announce that it will be marking its presence at the Middle East 2022 GCCM as a Platinum Sponsor. This year Middle East 2022 GCCM is going to be held in Muscat, from November 13-15, 2022. The Executive Panel & Knowledge Sharing Sessions on Submarine, Digital Cloud, and Women in Tech are intended to assist CC members in addressing current industry challenges and developing.

Carrier Community (CC), a global telecom club established in 2008, is organizing its 8th annual global carrier community meeting (GCCM) on the 13th & 15th of November 2022 in Muscat. The event will be representing Voice, Data, SMS, Mobile, VAS, Cable, Satellite, Data Centers, and other related sectors, and will enjoy full access to all meeting facilities, executive panels, knowledge-sharing sessions, leisure activities as well as evening networking receptions.