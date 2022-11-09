Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Acquisition(DAQ) System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Data Acquisition System (DAQ) is a device used to convert physical parameters into digital data for further processing or analysis. DAQ systems are used in a variety of applications, including data logging, process control, and automatic testing. DAQ systems can be used to measure voltage, current, temperature, pressure, and other variables.

Key Trends and Drivers

The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market is driven by the increasing need for data acquisition in various application areas such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The DAQ system market is also driven by the growing demand for portable DAQ systems. The key trends observed in the DAQ system market include the increasing adoption of cloud-based DAQ systems, the growing demand for wireless DAQ systems, and the increasing use of DAQ systems in the automotive industry.

The automotive industry is one of the major application areas for DAQ systems. The automotive industry is witnessing a shift from the traditional combustion engine vehicles to the electric vehicles. This shift is driven by the stringent emission regulations, the need for fuel efficiency, and the growing demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicles require data acquisition for various purposes such as monitoring the battery status, determining the vehicle range, and others.

Market Segments

By Offering

-Hardware

-Software

By Speed

-High-speed (>100 KS/S)

-Low-speed (

