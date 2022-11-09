Aerogel Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-09 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aerogel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aerogel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerogel is a synthetic, porous material with a structure that is 99.8% empty space. Despite their low density, aerogels are strong, and can support up to 4,000 times their own weight. Aerogels are made by extracting the liquid from a gel, leaving behind the solid “skeleton” of the material. This process is called supercritical drying, and it can be done using either a chemical solvent (such as carbon dioxide) or a physical one (such as liquid nitrogen).

The resulting material is extremely porous, and has a large surface area for its weight. This combination of properties makes aerogels excellent insulators, and they are often used in applications where thermal or acoustic insulation is required.

Key Trends

Aerogel technology is constantly evolving and improving. Some of the key trends include:

-Increased efficiency: Aerogels are becoming increasingly efficient at trapping heat and insulating against cold.

-Greater flexibility: Aerogels can now be made in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them more versatile than ever before.

-Improved durability: Aerogels are now more resistant to wear and tear, making them last longer.

-Enhanced sustainability: Aerogels are made from sustainable materials, such as recycled glass, making them more environmentally friendly.

-Reduced cost: Aerogels are becoming more affordable as production costs continue to decrease.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the aerogel market are the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, and the growing awareness about the benefits of aerogel.

The construction industry is shifting towards energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings, which is anticipated to drive the demand for aerogel in the coming years. The automotive industry is also shifting towards energy-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, which is anticipated to drive the demand for aerogel in the coming years. The increasing awareness about the benefits of aerogel is also a key driver of the market.

By Raw Material

-Silica

-Carbon

-Alumina

-Others

By Form

-Blanket

-Particle

-Block

-Panels

By Application

-Building Insulation

-Oil & Gas

-Aerospace

-Automotive

-Healthcare

-Chemical

-Electronics

-Apparel

-Other

Key Players

-Aspen Aerogels

-Aerogel Technologies, LLC.

-Svenska Aerogel Holding AB.

-Cabot Corporation.

-Green Earth Aerogel Technologies.

-AeroShield

