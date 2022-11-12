Surgical Equipment Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Nov-12 — /EPR Network/ —The global surgical equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2021 to USD 15.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3from 2022 to 2030Surgical equipment is a medical device commonly used during a surgical procedureThey are used in orthopedic, thoracic, oral, neurology, and ENT surgeriesThis equipment constitutes an integral part of the orthopedic, cardiovascular, spine, ENT, and neurological surgeriesThese tools permit surgeons to work accurately and efficientlyThey are used in every aspect of surgery, ranging from wound management to drilling, sawing, and reaming in long bone fractures using screws and nailsThese tools are further improved to make them lighter for easy handling by surgeonsAdvanced surgical equipment is reliable as they are high on performance and easy to assembleSurgical equipment such as drills, retractors, clamps, and reamers produces a thread pattern in the human body.

Surgical equipment can be classified into two typesreusable and disposableThe equipment line depends on the type of surgery requiredSome of the common shapes of surgical equipment include straight, curved, or circularThese instruments find their use in open and closed surgeriesThe market is witnessing rapid advancements in technologyHowever, surgeons cannot understand the clinical or scientific basis of the optimal use of these devices in several casesTherefore, many surgeons undergo training programs for effective results.

Global Surgical Equipment Market Dynamics

DriversGrowing Demand for Power Tools in Surgical Procedures

The growing need for power tools will drive the demand for surgical equipmentThe surgical power tools market benefits from the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeriesThere is increased adoption of batterydriven cordless surgical power tools due to their advantagesVendors are increasingly focusing on the use of lithiumion batteries in surgical toolsThis is expected to improve the workflow efficiency of surgeonsThese batteries offer high energy density, long lifecycle, improved reliability, and highperformance standardsMoreover, there has been an increased demand for cordless surgical tools.

RestraintsComplications in the Use of Surgical Equipment

Increasing complications with the use of surgical equipment may hinder the growth prospects in the marketRisks associated with surgical instruments include implementing improper techniques by the surgeon or the technician, leaving an instrument inside the patient after performing surgery, and transmitting infection due to improper cleaning and sterilization techniquesImproperly cleaned or sterilized instruments contribute to postoperative infections or mortalityImproper use of surgical equipment may lead to postoperative complicationsAs there is an increased technological integration, there is an increased likelihood that multiple components of the surgical equipment can malfunction.

OpportunitiesAdvent of Robotic Surgery Driving the Demand for Surgical Equipment

The increased need for robotic surgery is likely to drive the demand for surgical equipmentRoboticassisted surgeries require integrating various surgical equipment, including power tools, to perform various proceduresFor instance, surgical robots work with four arms, which increases the demand for various surgical equipment, including power toolsFor instance, the surgical robot developed by the University of Washington makes use of multiple surgical tools during surgical operationsThey are programmed, computercontrolled devices, which can help position surgical instruments.

The advantages associated with these systems will drive the adoption substantiallyFor instance, robotic surgical systems help to reduce postsurgical complications and decrease the procedural cost considerably.

Scope of the Surgical Equipment

The study categorizes the surgical equipment market based on product type, application,  endusers at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Surgical Sutures and Stapling Devices
  • Handheld Surgical Equipment
    • Dilators
    • Forceps and spatulas
    • Cutter instruments
    • Retractors
    • Others
  • Electrosurgical Equipment

By Application Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Orthopedics
  • Thoracic
  • Plastic and Reconstructive
  • Wound Closure
  • Neurology

By EndUsers Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Hospitals
  • ASCs
  • Clinic

By Region Outlook (Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

The surgical sutures and staplers segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by product type

Based on product type, the global surgical equipment market is divided into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devicesIn 2021, the sutures and staplers segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.1in the global surgical equipment marketSurgical sutures are medical devices used to hold body tissues together during an injury or surgeryA needle generally performs this with an attached length of threadThese sutures are available in different materials, sizes, and shapesSurgeons, physicians, dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, registered nurses, other trained nursing personnel, and clinical pharmacists mostly prefer suturing surgical proceduresSurgical knots are used to secure the sutures.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global surgical equipment market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaThe surgical equipment market in APAC is anticipated to witness higher growth potential than other regionsThis can be attributed to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, the growing medical tourism industry, and attractive preapproved loan schemes for the midtier hospitals from government banks.

For instance, China is making substantial investments in hospital remodeling and upgrading their lowertier hospitals to higher urban hospitals, especially in the rural areas, which require sophisticated surgical equipmentVendors also focus on solidifying their relationships with the surgeons and endusers by offering training sessionsThey also provide innovative pricing and financing models to create awareness about the benefits of advanced surgical equipment such as electrosurgical devices as part of their marketing strategyThe leading global companies who have already partnered with local medical equipment vendors to generate revenue from the developed markets are also focusing on implementing the same strategy in this highly untapped market.

Key Market Players

The surgical equipment market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers global players operating in the market such as Medtronic Plc., Johnsons & Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Novartis International AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Peters Surgical SASU, Boston Scientific Corporation, CousinBiotech, Enthral Medical GMBH, Fuhrmann GMBH, Integral Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and KLS Martin GroupEvery company follows its business strategy to attain the maximum market share.

