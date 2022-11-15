Accuracy of Machine Tool Touch Probes Enhanced with New Styli

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — The company’s new styli are made from high-quality materials and feature a slender design that allows for greater precision when probing small features on parts. With tolerances as tight as ±0.0001″, these styli guarantee maximum measurement accuracy for all types of machine tools. Silvercnc is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products and services possible, and the new line of styli is yet another example of this commitment. For more information or to place an order, please contact Silvercnc today.

Silvercnc announces a new line of styli designed to improve the accuracy of measurements taken by machine tool touch probes. These styli are made from high-quality materials and feature a slender design that allows for greater precision when probing small features on parts. With tolerances as tight as ±0.0001″, these styli guarantee maximum measurement accuracy for all types of machine tools. Silvercnc is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products and services possible, and the new line of styli is yet another example of this commitment. For more information or to place an order, please contact Silvercnc today!

The Importance of Styli For Machine Tool Touch Probes

If you’ve ever had a machine tool touch probe measurement that was inaccurate, you know how frustrating it can be. There are a lot of factors that can contribute to measurement inaccuracy, but one of the most common is using the wrong stylus for the job. In this news, we’ll discuss why using the right stylus is so important and give some tips on how to choose the right one for your needs.

The machine tool touch probe is one of the most important tools in ensuring maximum measurement accuracy. A machine tool touch probe stylus is a small metal tip that is used to contact the surface of the workpiece being measured. The stylus transmits vibrations from the surface of the workpiece to the machine tool touch probe, which converts these vibrations into electrical signals that are then processed by the machine tool’s computer control unit (CCU).

The CCU uses these electrical signals to determine the position of the workpiece in relation to the machine tool’s coordinate system. The accuracy of the CCU’s measurement depends on many factors, but one of the most important is using the correct stylus for the job. Choosing the wrong stylus can result in inaccurate measurements and, in some cases, damage to the workpiece or even the machine itself.

There are many different types of machine tool touch probe styli available on the market, and choosing the right one can be a challenge. Here are a few tips to help you select the best stylus for your needs:

First, consider what material will be measured. Different materials require different types of styli. For example, softer materials like aluminum require a smaller-diameter stylus tip to minimize damage, while harder materials like steel can accommodate a larger-diameter tip.

Second, think about what type of surface finish is required. If a high degree of accuracy is needed, a polished tip may be necessary. However, if a rougher finish is acceptable, an unpolished tip may be sufficient.

Finally, take into account any special requirements such as measuring contoured surfaces or thread forms. There are many different styles of styli available that are designed for specific measuring tasks. Selecting the wrong style could result in inaccurate measurements or damage to both the workpiece and the machine tool touch probe itself. Kellenberger offers several different styles of precision ground carbide measuring tips (K10 through K70) that are designed for specific applications and achieve excellent results on even difficult-to-measure surfaces.

In conclusion, it is important to use styli for machine tool touch probes to ensure maximum measurement accuracy. When selecting a stylus, consider what material will be measured and what type of surface finish is required. There are many different styles of precision ground carbide measuring tips available that are designed for specific applications. Using the wrong stylus could result in inaccurate measurements or damage to both the workpiece and the machine tool touch probe itself.. Kellenberger offers several different styles of precision ground carbide measuring tips (K10 through K70) that are designed for specific applications and achieve excellent results on even difficult-to-measure surfaces.. Their website has more information on all their products as well as how to contact them should you have any questions regarding which product would best suit your application need.”

