Future Electronics to Exhibit at Electronica 2022 Under the “Empowering a Greener Future” Banner

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will participate at a leading trade fair and conference for electronic components.

The trade fair in Munich will be held from November 15th to 18th, 2022. Exhibitors include leading companies offering products and services used in the development, quality control, maintenance and repair of electronic designs, devices and more.

Future Electronics experts will be on hand to Empower a Greener Future by showcasing various application areas such as Wide Bandgap, Cybersecurity & Safety, Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Electronics (IE) among other key products. The Future Electronics Premium Services Team will also be present, demonstrating Future’s unique approach to the electronics component distribution channel with their inventory, logistics, supply chain and eCommerce solutions.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discover how Future Electronics can be their Trusted Partner through comprehensive design support and an integrated set of services offering a flexible engineering bias which allows consistent resilience in their design approach.

To learn more about Future Electronics’ Electronica demonstrations at Electronica 2022, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/events/electronica.

Booth: C3.321

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

