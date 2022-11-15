Inextrix Announced to Exhibit in CC Expo London 2022 

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd, more popularly known as Inextrix, is one of the leading technology companies. The company has announced to participate in the upcoming call and contact centre expo, which is renowned as CC Expo 2022. The company will be exhibiting its top VoIP based solutions along with custom VoIP development services.

The spokesperson of the company announced the details of the participation as an exhibitor in this expo.

Booth number: CC – M60

Venue: ExCeL London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL

Date: 22 & 23 Nov 2022

Time: 9:30 AM to 5 PM

“We are excited to be part of CC Expo 2022 as one of the exhibitors. It is renowned as the top European expo for call centre and contact centre industry professionals. As we have been working in the VoIP industry for years, we have the best call centre solution to offer. In addition, we are renowned for our custom VoIP development services that can help develop the top products, including a customized contact centre software solution. We are looking forward to meeting like minded professionals in this industry and exploring business and knowledge sharing opportunities”, shared the spokesperson of the company.

About Call and Contact Centre Expo

It is one of the popular European events and expos in London. The event is managed by one of the most trusted and well-liked event management companies, ROAR B2B. CC Expo 2022 is going to aim to connect industry leaders to explore and revolutionize the customer engagement world in different ways. There will be more than 150 exhibitors showcasing their products and services related to customer engagement enhancement. The expo will also conduct more than 80 keynote sessions for the participants to learn from the industry leaders about the technology, best practices, future, and more. Furthermore, CC Expo 2022 expects to host more than 3500 professionals to build business or networking opportunities for exhibitors and visitors.

About Inextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd

It is an IT and technology company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. It also has sales offices in Turkey and the UK. Since 2010, Inextrix has been catering to its global customers with its client centric services and innovative products. The company has expertise in different and trending technologies in web, VoIP, and mobile app development segments. The company has also developed creative products and solutions to benefit its global customers with affordable, scalable, and robust communication and collaboration mean. Call center solution with intelligent features is one of the popular offerings of the company. It also offers custom VoIP development services to build competitive and unique technology products for its innovative clients. The company will showcase all this during CC Expo. To know more and connect with the representatives, visit Inextrix Technologies.