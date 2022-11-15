Ilyas Auto Tech offers Smash Repair in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Ilyas Auto Tech is one of Melbourne’s South Eastern Suburbs most popular and trusted smash repair services. The company has been providing quality smash repair services to its customers for several years. It has a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who can provide you with the best possible service.

The company offers a wide range of smash repair services to its customers. These services include bumper repair, windscreen replacement, paintless dent removal, and much more. The company also offers a free consultation service to its customers. This service allows you to get an estimate of the cost of the repairs before you commit to anything.

Ilyas Auto Tech is a fully licensed and insured company. This ensures that you will get the best possible service from the company.

In Wednesday’s announcement, the company’s CEO said, “We are very excited to be able to offer our smash repair services to the people of Melbourne. We have been working hard to provide the best possible service to our customers, and we are confident that we will be able to provide a high-quality service.”

He added, “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible value for their money. We believe that our smash repair services will be able to provide our customers with the best possible results.”

Here’s the list of services they are proud on:

Brake Repair

Clutch repair

Roadworthy certificate

Electrical repair, etc

For more information about their services, visit https://www.ilyasautotech.com.au/.

About Ilyas Auto Tech

Ilyas Auto Tech is one of Melbourne’s most popular smash repair services. The company has been providing quality smash repair services to its customers for several years now. It has a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who can provide you with the best possible service.

Contact Us

0456 783 564

(03) 9791 9585

1/13 Handley Cres,

Dandenong VIC 3175, Australia

info@ilyasautotech.com.au