9th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Rome, Italy, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group solicits your gracious presence at the “9th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems” (PHARMACEUTICS 2023), during June 12-13, 2023 in the beautiful city of Rome, Italy and virtually.

The conference deliberations will be on the theme “PHARMA: Panoramic Perspectives on Healing and Recent Medical and Pharmaceutical Advancements.”

Pharmaceutical sciences have evolved into an interdisciplinary arena that brings together all branches of science in the never-ending search for new life-saving and life-giving therapies and therapeutics. The goal of the Conference on Novel Drug Delivery and Pharmaceutical Science is to provide crucial information sharing to pharmacists, scientists, researchers, academicians, health care professionals, and students who want to learn more about the aforementioned field. This global congress will aid in raising awareness of recent advancements in research as well as future developments. The two-day scientific gathering provides the ideal venue for worldwide networking by bringing together world-renowned speakers and scientists for the year’s most exciting and memorable scientific event, complete with informative and engaging sessions, keynote sessions, plenary speeches, oral and poster presentations.

Dates: June 12-13, 2023

Venue: Mercure Roma West, Rome, Italy

