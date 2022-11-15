9th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Posted on 2022-11-15 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Rome, Italy, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Magnus Group solicits your gracious presence at the 9th Edition of Global Conference on Pharmaceutics and Drug Delivery Systems(PHARMACEUTICS 2023), during June 12-13, 2023 in the beautiful city of Rome, Italy and virtually.

The conference deliberations will be on the theme “PHARMA: Panoramic Perspectives on Healing and Recent Medical and Pharmaceutical Advancements.”

Pharmaceutical sciences have evolved into an interdisciplinary arena that brings together all branches of science in the never-ending search for new life-saving and life-giving therapies and therapeutics. The goal of the Conference on Novel Drug Delivery and Pharmaceutical Science is to provide crucial information sharing to pharmacists, scientists, researchers, academicians, health care professionals, and students who want to learn more about the aforementioned field. This global congress will aid in raising awareness of recent advancements in research as well as future developments. The two-day scientific gathering provides the ideal venue for worldwide networking by bringing together world-renowned speakers and scientists for the year’s most exciting and memorable scientific event, complete with informative and engaging sessions, keynote sessions, plenary speeches, oral and poster presentations.

Pharma 2023, Pharmaceutics 2023, Pharmaceutics and Novel Drug Delivery Systems 2023, Pharma Congress 2023, Pharma Conferences, Pharma Conference 2023, Pharma Events, Drug Delivery 2023.

Reach us at:
Contact Email: pharmaceutics@magnusconference.com
Phone: +1 (702) 988-2320
WhatsApp: +1 434 264 7183
Dates: June 12-13, 2023
Venue: Mercure Roma West, Rome, Italy
Website: https://pharma.magnusconferences.com/
Abstract submission: https://pharma.magnusconferences.com/submit-abstract
Registration: https://pharma.magnusconferences.com/register

Social Media Link:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Pharmaceuticsconference
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PHARMACEUTICSc3
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLtH0EIiRfFWaIOwuYL5IEw

Organiser:
Magnus Group LLChttps://www.magnusgroup.org/
Conference Manager: Laura Greene
Organiser Address: Magnus Group LLC
150 South Wacker Drive #2400
Chicago, IL 60606, USA

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution