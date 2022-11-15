Meet Clinion at SCDM India 2022 in Bangalore

Posted on 2022-11-15

Bangalore, India, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Clinion is delighted to announce that we will be exhibiting at “The Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM)” a two-day event on “Capabilities, Collaboration, and Changes On The Way To Clinical Data Science” in Bangalore, India on December 2nd and 3rd, 2022. 

To advance clinical research, the SCDM annual conference brings together industry experts around the world to share CDM knowledge and education. SCDM promotes excellence in Clinical Data Management by offering innovative and thought-provoking content and networking opportunities. SCDM India offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn about cutting-edge solutions and best practices in Clinical Data Management. 

 

Clinion is excited to present the new and improved version of its eClinical Platform, which offers advanced features, including:

  • CRF Versioning
  • Local Labs
  • Visit Scheduler
  • eCRF Locks
  • Reports generator and Scheduling
  • New Dashboards

Team Clinion will also be demonstrating next-generation medical coding techniques using AIML. Clinion invites attendees to come to visit the team at Booth 10 to discuss upcoming needs and how ClinionAI can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter. 

Book your slots to meet our experts at the SCDM India conference now!

About Clinion
Clinion is a global clinical technology company that offers AI-enabled eClinical solutions consisting of EDC, RTSM, CTMS, eCOA and Document Automation that cover the entire clinical trial lifecycle. Clinion is committed to innovating the future of clinical trials through AI/ML and empowering its partners to manage trials more efficiently at lesser costs.

To learn more about Clinion visit: https://www.clinion.com/

Media Contact
Rajesh Pothula
Email – rajesh.pothula@clinion.com

