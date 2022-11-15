Aerial Work Platform Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Key Players Names: Te*rex Corp., MEC, JLG Industries

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aerial Work Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aerial Work Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerial work platforms are mobile, temporary platforms used to support workers and equipment at height. Common types include scaffolding, cherry pickers, and cranes. AWPs are designed to provide a safe and stable work environment and are typically used for tasks such as maintenance, construction, and cleaning.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in aerial work platform technology.

First, there is a trend toward electric-powered aerial work platforms. This is driven by the desire to reduce emissions and noise, as well as to improve safety. Electric-powered aerial work platforms are also generally more efficient than gasoline-powered models, which is another key driver of this trend.

Second, there is a trend toward lighter-weight aerial work platforms. This is driven by the need to improve portability and reduce setup time. Lighter-weight aerial work platforms are also generally more maneuverable, which is another key driver of this trend.

Third, there is a trend toward more versatile aerial work platforms. This is driven by the need to improve productivity by allowing workers to perform multiple tasks from a single platform. More versatile aerial work platforms typically have a greater range of motion and can be equipped with a variety of attachments, such as baskets, winches, and lights.

Finally, there is a trend toward remote-controlled aerial work platforms. This is driven by the need to improve safety by allowing operators to control the platform from a distance. Remote-controlled aerial work platforms can also be used in difficult-to-reach or dangerous areas, such as near power lines or in hazardous environments.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aerial work platform market are the ever-increasing construction and industrial activities, along with the need for safer and more efficient methods of accessing hard-to-reach areas. The market is also being driven by the growing demand for rental equipment, as more and more companies look to reduce their ownership costs. Additionally, the development of new technologies is providing a boost to the market, as manufacturers look to improve the safety and efficiency of their products.

Market Segments

The aerial work platform market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, power type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into boom lifts, scissor lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, and others. Based on power type, it is analyzed across fuel-powered, electric, and hybrid. By end-user, it is divided into construction, utilities, logistics & transportation, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The aerial work platform market report includes players such as Ter*ex Corp., MEC, JLG Industries, Galmon, Aichi Corp., EdmoLift AB, Wiese USA, Linamar Corp., Advance Lifts, Inc., and Haulotte Group.

