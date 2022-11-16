Tel Aviv, Israel, 2022-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD., which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components distributors in stock for immediate shipment, has released new features for its popular Scheme-it tool, a free online schematics and diagramming solution for engineers, educators, and students.

GreenTree Electronics LTD launches new scheme-it features of obsolete electronic components. Scheme- it is a cloud-based device accessible to users globally for designing and sharing electronic circuit outlines and schematics. The Scheme-it tool includes a comprehensive electronic components symbol library and integrated circuits that allow for an extensive variety of circuit designs. In Scheme-it, users can create a bill of materials (BOM) and acquisition components used in their apparatus, as well as share plans with others.

These new features fundamentally increase the number of part-specific symbols available in Scheme-it, allowing engineers, understudies, and educators around the world to more easily and accurately develop their early design concepts and schematics while maintaining all of the components information for a BOM export.

GreenTree Electronics provides brand arrangements of integrated circuits from the world’s leading manufacturers. They are main expertise is computer chips and DSP for embedded systems, networking, imaging, and video. It provides wide a range of connectors and passive components, applicable for almost any application and board design, such as telecommunication, Industrial, data storage, computers, consumer electronics, embedded devices, automotive, military, and more.<Connectors are available from TE, Molex, Amphenol, FCI, Phoenix, 3M, Foxconn and JST. Passive Components are available from AVX, Kemet, Samsung, Murata, TDK, Vishay, Nichicon, Panasonic, Taiyo Yuden, Sony, and Yageo.

GreenTree Electronics also provides a broad range of memories, including volatile and non-volatile ICs and memory modules of world-leading manufacturers: Micron, Samsung, Nanya, PSC, Kingston, Infineon, ISSI, IDT, Cypress, Hitachi, NEC, and Toshiba.

GreenTree Electronics provides a brand portfolio of programmable logic devices of the world’s leading manufacturers Xilinx, Altera, Lattice, and Microsemi (Actel).

GreenTree Electronics are specialists in giving recognizable and verified obsolete electronic components directly from the manufacturer and our worldwide systems of franchised electronic components distributors. They furnish in-house quality examinations with every purchase order and thorough testing services in a testing lab. GreenTree supplies confirmed unique parts with a capability fit-structure warranty.

Along with this new feature, GreenTree Electronics provides various services such as:

Electrical measurement of all electronic components Dimension measurement of components Microscopy inspection of all electronic components Compliance with order and datasheet of all parts Provide the best storage and packaging of electronic components.

About GreenTree Electronics LTD-

GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a top independent distributor and representative of obsolete electronic components manufacturers and test labs. GreenTree is ERAI certified member. For over 20 years in the electronic trade, they provide electronic components and value-added facilities to the global industry, including medical, industrial, and defense, communication, and consumer applications. They are expertise is in Programmable logic devices (FPGA, CPLD), microprocessors, memories, and active ICS.