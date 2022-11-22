Floating Medical Conferences Offer Education and Fun in the Sun

Cheyenne, WY, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — A raft of exciting medical conferences on cruise liners has been announced by Continuing Medical Education (CME) – and already they are being rapidly snapped up!

CME is launching its first-ever Cruise Conference aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas out of Miami from December 10-17. Three other CME Cruise Conferences are scheduled in 2023, in February, June and October, and will be based on Royal Caribbean and Norwegian cruise lines.

The cruises offer the ultimate CME working vacation, with classes on days at sea so members can optimize excursions in the ports they visit.

The first cruise in December will see the Symphony of the Seas visit Puerto Costa Maya in Mexico, Roatan Honduras, Cozumel Mexico, and Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay in the Bahamas with its great beaches and massive water park.

There will be 16 hours of accredited CME on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. It will include the latest outpatient guideline updates for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants (NPs and PAs)

It will offer the most recent updates affecting patients, and topics will include atrial fibrillation, heart failure, COPD/asthma, stroke, diabetes, DVT and PE management, among others. The CME Conference price is $995.

At the CME conference, attendees will receive six months of access to Outpatient Medicine Update Online for no charge. If you miss any live sessions, you can watch those online continuing medical education topics at your convenience. It also gives six months of access to their online Opoid Prescribing and Pain Management course, which gives you up to 2 hours of CME. At least 40 states now require some opioid continuing medical education.

CME cruise activities include water slides, a surf simulator, rock climbing, ice skating, zip line, AquaTheater high diving shows, and miniature golf.

CME’s land-based conferences are also proving exceptionally popular. For example, their Bahamas conference, taking place on November 16-19 at Atlantis Resort, was sold out.

It has ten further conferences scheduled for 2023 to give people multiple options, including the addition of Clearwater, Florida, as a destination, with an Outpatient Medicine Update Seminar being held between December 6-9, 2023, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort – right on the beach!

For more information about CME Cruise Conferences and other events:

Tel. 307-214-4609

Email: info@CMEvacations.com

Website: https://cmevacations.com/