Saelig Introduces Coltraco Portasonic® PRO Handheld Ultrasonic Non-invasive Clamp-on Flow Meter With Pressure Prediction

London, UK, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Coltraco Portasonic® PRO which uses ultrasonic technology to non-invasively determine the fluid flow and internal pressure within carbon steel, stainless steel, copper, or PVC pipes with diameters from 0.5” to 28”, accurate to within 0.5% of true flow rate. Using an intuitive handheld, ruggedized, rechargeable 7-inch touchscreen Android tablet, and a pair of non-invasive clamp-on external flow sensors, operators can measure flow rates non-invasively, save recorded data, and export reports for traceability via USB or email. The handheld tablet features front and rear cameras, a flashlight, and several sensors (geomagnetic, light, proximity, gravity, and gyro) to add completeness to inspection reports. Results can compensate for temperature and material roughness to produce results with high accuracy and also determine that a pressurized pipe is within safe pressure tolerances. The integrated Portasonic PRO contains the properties of multiple different fluids and common pipe materials, allowing users to accurately calculate non-invasively the liquid flow rates in pipes.

This clamp-on, portable system allows a single instrument to be used across multiple different pipes and pipe sections. No installation costs, like drilling into pipes, are involved, therefore no downtime to the pipe flow is needed. And since there is no contact with the fluid being measured, there is no risk of pressure loss throughout the pipe network. Since measurements are external and non-contact, the fluid cannot damage the Portasonic PRO flowmeter. Using inline flowmeters in contact with the fluid would contribute to a reduced lifespan and increased maintenance costs.

The pressure in a pipe system must be closely monitored to ensure it does not exceed safe tolerances. Critically high pressures can lead to pipe failure, damage to property, and risk to personnel. The durability and safe functioning of pipes, pumps, and related equipment are also affected by pressure. Knowledge of the pressure in a pipe system is therefore important for ensuring that the flow is occurring as expected, in a safe and sustainable manner.

