MediaTech Startup Telcast joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Telcast is an ott/IPTV platform that aims to facilitate a faster, cheaper, and more intuitive form of content distribution and viewing for TV networks, users, and advertisers. Within the majority of developing and frontier markets, a low-cost and reliable form of engagement between tv networks, advertiser, and viewer are either too expensive for the average consumer to afford and/or too unreliable, typically satellite options.

Telcast is based in the United States and is raising $200K and is founded by Derryckenson Louisjean. To raise the money, the startup has joined FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program which will help in preparing it for pitching, matching it with investors, and planning for the funding, among other services.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said, “It is great to work with and support innovative solutions that are solving problems for businesses and individuals like Telcast”.

